Unfolding the Global Influence of Tamil: The 12th World Tamil Research Conference

The 12th World Tamil Research Conference, a grand gathering set to underline the influence of the Tamil language and culture across the globe, is scheduled for May 2025 at SRM University. Organized by the International Association of Tamil Research, India Chapter, this conference aspires to be a melting pot of scholars, researchers, and educators dedicated to Tamil studies.

The Global Influence of Tamil

According to the organizers, the core focus of the conference will be to highlight the impact and significance of Tamil among world languages. Tamil, one of the oldest languages in the world, has a rich literary tradition and has made substantial contributions to various fields, including literature, art, and science. The conference aims to provide a platform for scholars from various countries to discuss these contributions, shedding light on the depth and breadth of Tamil's influence.

From Previous Challenges to Current Celebrations

The previous edition of the conference concentrated on the challenges faced by Tamil in the digital age. This year's edition, however, promises a vibrant array of events, encapsulating both traditional and modern aspects of Tamil culture. The conference will feature exhibitions of both traditional and modern paintings, a reflection of the evolving artistic landscape in Tamil Nadu. A series of essay writing competitions and a thorough review of Tamil books published in 2023 and 2024 will underscore the literary vibrancy of the language.

A Window to Tamil Cinema and More

In a unique addition, the conference will also include a history screening of Tamil cinema, followed by rigorous discussions on related topics. This initiative opens a window into the world of Tamil cinema, showcasing its milestones and evolution over the years. The conference will also honor the best Tamil book, documentary, and short film, further fostering a sense of pride and achievement within the community.

The forthcoming conference is not just a platform for academic discussions but also an event that signifies the global recognition of Tamil scholarship. With participants expected to include scholars, writers, poets, as well as media and social media activists, the conference stands as a testament to the enduring relevance and vibrancy of Tamil culture.