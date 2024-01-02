en English
Arts & Entertainment

Unexpected Profanity on ‘The One Show’ Sparks Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:49 pm EST
Unexpected Profanity on 'The One Show' Sparks Controversy

During a live airing of BBC’s ‘The One Show’, viewers were treated to an unexpected and jolting use of profanity. The incident occurred when a guest, BBC Radio 4 Today programme host Mishal Husain, used the f-word repeatedly while engaging with Home Secretary James Cleverly. This unexpected turn of events sparked widespread frustration among the audience, with many expressing their displeasure over the slip in language decorum.

Heated Exchange on Live Television

The incident arose during an intense exchange between Husain and Cleverly. Husain was grilling the Home Secretary over his alleged use of profanity in different contexts. Cleverly, however, vehemently denied the use of the specific slur ‘s***hole’, arguing that the accusations were unfounded.

Contextualising the Controversy

It is important to note that the use of profanity by Husain was considered acceptable because she was quoting a politician on a topic where his choice of language was the center of controversy. Cleverly denied using the offensive term in Parliament and maintained that he was merely referring to an individual. Earlier, he was compelled to address allegations that he had described the Rwanda policy as ‘batshit’, an issue that drew substantial criticism.

Past Instances of Profanity

Cleverly has a history of using profanity and has issued apologies for his language in the past. This recent incident, however, has reignited concern and anticipation about potential repercussions. As this is an ongoing showbiz story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Arts & Entertainment Social Issues United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

