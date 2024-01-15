en English
Arts & Entertainment

Unexpected Outcome for ‘Loki’ at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:41 am EST
Unexpected Outcome for ‘Loki’ at 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, a highly anticipated event in the entertainment industry, recently played out, bringing together a constellation of stars and celebrated works. Among the dazzling array of nominations, ‘Loki’, the popular TV series, found its place. However, the spotlight didn’t shine on ‘Loki’ or its cast when it came to clinching the awards.

The ‘Loki’ Saga

Tom, one of the series’ protagonists, was up for the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for his outstanding performance as the titular character. The series itself was also in the running for the Best Drama Series, and co-stars Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan were nominated in supporting role categories. Despite the multiple nods, the ‘Loki’ team found themselves missing out on the awards, a surprising turn given the show’s immense popularity and critical acclaim.

Unveiling of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

Breaking the records this year was ‘Barbie’, which bagged an impressive 18 nominations, demonstrating the reimagined doll’s profound impact on popular culture. Hot on its heels were ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’, each securing 13 nominations, proving their mettle in a highly competitive field. Other fan favorites like ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’, ‘Poker Face’, and ‘Daisy Jones the Six’ also received nominations, showcasing the diverse range of content that has captivated audiences in recent times.

A Night of Stars and Surprises

One of the noteworthy moments of the night involved a 39-year-old actress who chose to forgo the red carpet but was later spotted with her partner inside the venue. While the actress’s absence from the red carpet sparked curiosity, her presence at the event added a layer of intrigue to the night’s proceedings. As the event unfolded on January 14, fans and critics alike eagerly anticipated the announcement of the winners, bringing the 2024 Critics Choice Awards to a thrilling conclusion.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

