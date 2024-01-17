Unexpected Mute Piano on Edinburgh Bay Sparks Joy and Intrigue

On the 17th of January, an unexpected sight greeted Fiona Leith, an Edinburgh resident, during an otherwise routine walk with her dog, Bessie, in the Granton area. A piano, complete with a velvet stool, was nestled on the rocks at Wardie Bay, positioned on the Breakwater. The sight was out of place, yet it brought a touch of whimsy and joy to the area.

A Mute Piano on the Bay

Intrigued and amused by the unexpected find, Fiona approached the piano. Despite the bright and clear day, the piano, sadly, was not in a playable condition. An attempt to draw a tune from the instrument was met with silence. But that did not dampen the spirit of the moment. Fiona chose to soak in the joy of the unusual sight, capturing it in photographs and seating her dog, Bessie, on the accompanying velvet stool.

Speculations and Confirmation

Speculation began to swirl around the appearance of the piano. Among the theories, one that gained traction was that the piano was set up for use in a music video. This speculation was later confirmed. The Wardie Bay Residents social media group revealed that the piano was indeed a prop used in a video featuring Sophie Joint, a Glaswegian pianist and a finalist for the BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician award.

The Piano that Stirred Conversation

The unexpected piano on the bay became a talking point in the local community. Fiona's photographs, shared on social media, sparked conversation and interest, turning the ordinary day into an extraordinary one. Even though the piano produced no tune, it played a melody of shared joy and curiosity, bringing cheer to the locals during the freezing January temperatures.