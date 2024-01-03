Unexpected Compliments: ESPN’s Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance

During a recent segment of ESPN’s First Take, host Molly Qerim found herself the unexpected recipient of praise. Her co-host, Stephen A. Smith, along with the show’s fans, lauded her for her appearance. This occurred during an engrossing discussion featuring former NFL player Marcus ‘Swagu’ Spears and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo about the potential relocation of the Rose Bowl to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Unanticipated Compliments

As the discussion veered towards the evolution and growth of individuals, Stephen A. brought up the remarkable transition of Spears from football to sports analysis. He then unexpectedly referred to Qerim as a ‘supermodel’ in the eyes of people. Qerim, outfitted in a striking dark blue and green patterned ensemble, seemed taken aback by the compliment.

A Social Media Stir

Stephen A.’s remarks did not go unnoticed. Fans took to the social media platform X to express their agreement with his observations. They posted a flurry of comments complimenting Qerim’s appearance, further amplifying the unexpected focus on her looks during the sports talk show.

Caught Off Guard

Qerim’s surprise was palpable during the live broadcast. She was reportedly caught off guard, mouthing ‘what the f***?’ on air. This spontaneous reaction to the unexpected compliment added a layer of authenticity to the broadcast, highlighting the unscripted nature of live television.

The incident has brought a new level of attention to ESPN’s First Take, with Qerim’s appearance and response becoming a trending topic on social media.