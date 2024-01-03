en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unexpected Compliments: ESPN’s Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Unexpected Compliments: ESPN’s Molly Qerim Lauded for Appearance

During a recent segment of ESPN’s First Take, host Molly Qerim found herself the unexpected recipient of praise. Her co-host, Stephen A. Smith, along with the show’s fans, lauded her for her appearance. This occurred during an engrossing discussion featuring former NFL player Marcus ‘Swagu’ Spears and Chris ‘Mad Dog’ Russo about the potential relocation of the Rose Bowl to SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Unanticipated Compliments

As the discussion veered towards the evolution and growth of individuals, Stephen A. brought up the remarkable transition of Spears from football to sports analysis. He then unexpectedly referred to Qerim as a ‘supermodel’ in the eyes of people. Qerim, outfitted in a striking dark blue and green patterned ensemble, seemed taken aback by the compliment.

A Social Media Stir

Stephen A.’s remarks did not go unnoticed. Fans took to the social media platform X to express their agreement with his observations. They posted a flurry of comments complimenting Qerim’s appearance, further amplifying the unexpected focus on her looks during the sports talk show.

Caught Off Guard

Qerim’s surprise was palpable during the live broadcast. She was reportedly caught off guard, mouthing ‘what the f***?’ on air. This spontaneous reaction to the unexpected compliment added a layer of authenticity to the broadcast, highlighting the unscripted nature of live television.

The incident has brought a new level of attention to ESPN’s First Take, with Qerim’s appearance and response becoming a trending topic on social media.

0
Arts & Entertainment Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
AI 'Completion' of Keith Haring's 'Unfinished Painting' Sparks Controversy
The world of art and technology is once again under the spotlight as a social media user has used artificial intelligence (AI) to ‘complete’ Keith Haring’s ‘Unfinished Painting’, triggering a wave of backlash. The painting, left predominantly white by Haring with his signature colorful figures adorning one corner, serves as a powerful commentary on the
AI 'Completion' of Keith Haring's 'Unfinished Painting' Sparks Controversy
Nintendo's Next Leap: Analyst Predicts New Console in 2024
3 mins ago
Nintendo's Next Leap: Analyst Predicts New Console in 2024
Steve Burton Bids Farewell to 'Days of our Lives', Sparks Speculation About Future
3 mins ago
Steve Burton Bids Farewell to 'Days of our Lives', Sparks Speculation About Future
Double Fine Gears Up for 25th Anniversary: What's in the Offing?
2 mins ago
Double Fine Gears Up for 25th Anniversary: What's in the Offing?
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral 'Umbrella Challenge'; Nasboi's Journey Unveiled
2 mins ago
Yhemolee and Nasboi Bury the Hatchet in Viral 'Umbrella Challenge'; Nasboi's Journey Unveiled
39th Jewish Book Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Literary Exploration
3 mins ago
39th Jewish Book Festival: A Celebration of Diversity and Literary Exploration
Latest Headlines
World News
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
14 seconds
Congress Violates STOCK Act: Calls for Greater Transparency Grow
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
37 seconds
Early Enrollee Sully Scholle Boosts University of Maine's Hockey Fortunes
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
1 min
Brighton vs. Stoke City: An Exciting FA Cup Clash On The Horizon
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
1 min
ACT Proposes Optional MDRS for Councils: A New Chapter in New Zealand's Housing Landscape
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
1 min
San Francisco 49ers Confident in Unimpeded Path to Super Bowl
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
2 mins
Rob Gronkowski Honored as One of Belichick's Top Five Players
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
2 mins
Mother Facing Trial for Infant Daughter's Death Passes Away, Charges Dismissed
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
2 mins
New Leadership in East Hampton: Supervisor Kathee Burke-Gonzalez's Vision Outlined
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
2 mins
Stardom Returns to US with 'Stardom American Dream' Event
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
9 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
22 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
1 hour
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app