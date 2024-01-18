Unearthing the '80s Phenomenon: Brat Pack Returns in New Documentary

The collective cinematic force of the '80s, known as the Brat Pack, is heading back to the screen, but this time, to share their own story. ABC News Studios, in collaboration with Neon and Network Entertainment, announced their upcoming feature-length documentary, Brats. The man behind the lens is none other than former Brat Pack member, Andrew McCarthy, who also serves as the film's narrator. The documentary promises a profound dive into the lives of these iconic actors, their meteoric rise to fame, and the subsequent impact on their lives.

Unveiling the Brat Pack

The film reunites McCarthy with his contemporaries Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Jon Cryer, and Emilio Estevez, allowing them to reflect upon their experiences and the implications of being part of the legendary Brat Pack. The documentary goes beyond the core group, bringing in interviews with Ally Sheedy, Lea Thompson, Timothy Hutton, and other key figures like directors, casting directors, screenwriters, and producers.

A Confluence of Memories and Revelations

Brats unravels personal revelations and explores the cultural phenomenon that was the Brat Pack in the '80s. A significant highlight of the documentary is McCarthy's first-time conversation with journalist David Blum, who originally coined the term 'Brat Pack' in a 1985 New York Magazine cover story.

Behind the Production

The executive production team comprises Brian Liebman, Dan O'Meara, Tom Quinn, Brian Gersh, Paul Gertz, Kent Wingerak, Victoria Thompson, with Derik Murray and Adrian Buitenhuis producing. David Sloan serves as the senior executive producer. Currently in post-production, Brats is slated for a Hulu release later this year.