en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Unearthed Connection Between ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’ Sparks Fan Frenzy

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 10:38 pm EST
Unearthed Connection Between ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’ Sparks Fan Frenzy

A startling connection revealed between two iconic television shows, ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’, has set the online world buzzing. The theory, proposed by Instagram user Scott Westwood, suggests that ‘Friends’ characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller resided in the same house as the McAllisters from ‘Home Alone’. The theory has been confirmed by Daren Janes, the Art Director of ‘Friends’, sparking an avalanche of fan interest.

Unraveling a Television Easter Egg

Westwood’s video post highlighted striking architectural similarities between the two houses. Intriguingly, the house in question does not refer to Monica’s original New York apartment but the one Chandler and Monica move into in the 10th season of ‘Friends’. Upon closer examination, the garages and front doors of the houses were found to be identical, adding credibility to Westwood’s theory. The revelation was reinforced by Janes, who worked on ‘Friends’. He explained that the backdrop used for the exterior scenes of Chandler and Monica’s house was indeed created for ‘Home Alone’ by Pacific Studios.

The Legacy of Iconic Television Houses

The McAllister’s house, situated in Winnetka, Illinois, has long been a subject of fascination. Nestled in the heart of one of Chicago’s most affluent suburbs, it symbolizes the quintessential upper-class American home. Financial experts suggest that the cost of living in such a house in 1990 would have been attainable only for the wealthiest 1% of Chicago households. The house also gained recent attention for its transformation into an Airbnb accommodation, offering a unique experience complete with booby traps, reminiscent of the movie.

Fanning the Flames of Nostalgia

The ‘Friends’ apartment, too, has been recreated as a rental space, providing fans with a tangible taste of the show’s legacy. The price for this immersive experience is a symbolic nod to the year the sitcom first aired. The revelation of this deep-seated connection between ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’ has sparked a wave of nostalgia, with fans across the globe reveling in this unexpected link between two of their favorite shows. Westwood’s post has received over 103,000 likes and nearly 400 comments, a testament to the enduring popularity of both ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Broadway Legend Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80: A Life Remembered

By Bijay Laxmi

Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Gives Away ₦20 Million Naira at Christmas Party

By BNN Correspondents

Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support

By BNN Correspondents

TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol ...
@Bollywood · 3 mins
Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol ...
heart comment 0
Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects

By BNN Correspondents

Ajay Devgn Shares Nostalgic Family Photos, Gears Up for New Projects
Behaviour Interactive Invites Player Feedback for Dead by Daylight with New Survey

By Salman Khan

Behaviour Interactive Invites Player Feedback for Dead by Daylight with New Survey
From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

From Barbie Dolls to Hollywood: A Look Back at Physics in 2023
Angelica Panganiban’s LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim

By BNN Correspondents

Angelica Panganiban's LA Reunion with Friends; Kim Chiu Confirms Breakup with Xian Lim
Latest Headlines
World News
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
38 seconds
Victor Osimhen to Lead Nigeria's Charge at AfCON 2023
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
1 min
Ram Fighting: A Controversial Sport Stirs Debate in Lagos
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
3 mins
Fulham FC Eyes Feyenoord's Mats Wieffer as Potential Replacement for Joao Palhinha
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
4 mins
Bermuda Sports 2023: A Year of New Faces and Narrow Misses
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
6 mins
India Witnesses Significant Surge in COVID-19 Cases Amid New Variant Concerns
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
6 mins
Unyielding Resilience: Palestinian Health Workers Persevere Amidst Gaza Siege
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
7 mins
Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan Stresses Need for Naval Service Investment
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
7 mins
Paddy Cosgrave Steps Down as Web Summit CEO Amid Israel Controversy
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
6 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
19 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
38 mins
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
3 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app