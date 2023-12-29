Unearthed Connection Between ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’ Sparks Fan Frenzy

A startling connection revealed between two iconic television shows, ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’, has set the online world buzzing. The theory, proposed by Instagram user Scott Westwood, suggests that ‘Friends’ characters Chandler Bing and Monica Geller resided in the same house as the McAllisters from ‘Home Alone’. The theory has been confirmed by Daren Janes, the Art Director of ‘Friends’, sparking an avalanche of fan interest.

Unraveling a Television Easter Egg

Westwood’s video post highlighted striking architectural similarities between the two houses. Intriguingly, the house in question does not refer to Monica’s original New York apartment but the one Chandler and Monica move into in the 10th season of ‘Friends’. Upon closer examination, the garages and front doors of the houses were found to be identical, adding credibility to Westwood’s theory. The revelation was reinforced by Janes, who worked on ‘Friends’. He explained that the backdrop used for the exterior scenes of Chandler and Monica’s house was indeed created for ‘Home Alone’ by Pacific Studios.

The Legacy of Iconic Television Houses

The McAllister’s house, situated in Winnetka, Illinois, has long been a subject of fascination. Nestled in the heart of one of Chicago’s most affluent suburbs, it symbolizes the quintessential upper-class American home. Financial experts suggest that the cost of living in such a house in 1990 would have been attainable only for the wealthiest 1% of Chicago households. The house also gained recent attention for its transformation into an Airbnb accommodation, offering a unique experience complete with booby traps, reminiscent of the movie.

Fanning the Flames of Nostalgia

The ‘Friends’ apartment, too, has been recreated as a rental space, providing fans with a tangible taste of the show’s legacy. The price for this immersive experience is a symbolic nod to the year the sitcom first aired. The revelation of this deep-seated connection between ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’ has sparked a wave of nostalgia, with fans across the globe reveling in this unexpected link between two of their favorite shows. Westwood’s post has received over 103,000 likes and nearly 400 comments, a testament to the enduring popularity of both ‘Home Alone’ and ‘Friends’.