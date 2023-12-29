en English
Arts & Entertainment

Underrated TV Shows of 2023: Hidden Gems You Might Have Missed

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:46 pm EST
Underrated TV Shows of 2023: Hidden Gems You Might Have Missed

The year 2023 was an era where streaming services delivered an abundance of TV shows. While many series found their place in the spotlight, a selection of outstanding shows from the UK, Australia, Canada, and Hollywood were overlooked. This article aims to shed light on these underrated gems, each offering unique narratives and compelling performances that warrant recognition.

‘Bupkis’ – A Unique Blend of Showbiz Satire and Family Sitcom

Co-created by Pete Davidson, the anticipated comedy ‘Bupkis,’ despite boasting a stellar cast, did not perform as expected. The show skillfully blends showbiz satire with a family sitcom, providing a genuine take on modern fame. Viewers are advised to commit from the second episode onward to appreciate the subtle evolution of the storyline.

‘Class of ’07’ – An Apocalypse Comedy with a Twist

This Australian comedy ‘Class of ’07’ is an apocalyptic comedy where school alumni are stranded due to torrential rains. The series provides a fresh perspective on the end-of-the-world genre, using humor to lighten the otherwise gloomy scenario.

‘Colin From Accounts’ – A Romantic Comedy with Quirky Characters

‘Colin From Accounts,’ starring Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, is a romantic comedy that revolves around their characters’ quirky relationship and a dog named Colin. The chemistry between Brammall and Dyer is palpable, and their antics with Colin make for a highly enjoyable viewing experience.

‘The Consultant’ – A Dark Comedy with a Commentary on Capitalism

‘The Consultant,’ featuring Christoph Waltz, is a dark comedy where Waltz plays a sinister management consultant. The show offers a satirical commentary on capitalism, with Waltz’s performance as the manipulative consultant being a significant highlight.

‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ – An Insightful Portrayal of a Young Black Filmmaker

‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ is a British dramedy that provides an insightful portrayal of a young Black filmmaker’s struggles in the industry. The show doesn’t shy away from addressing the blatant racism and microaggressions faced by people of color in the film industry, making it a must-watch for its poignant narrative.

‘Extraordinary’ – A Tale of Waiting for Superpowers

‘Extraordinary’ is a comedy about a young woman living in a world where everyone has a superpower, but she’s still waiting for hers. The show is a subtle metaphor for the delayed gratification and the constant struggle of fitting in experienced by many young adults today.

‘The Lazarus Project’ – A Sci-fi Thriller with Time Resets

‘The Lazarus Project’ is a British sci-fi thriller where Paapa Essiedu plays a man who can perceive time resets. The show’s unique concept and Essiedu’s compelling performance make it a thrilling watch.

Canadian Drama – The Journey of a Young Jewish Lawyer

This unnamed Canadian drama explores a young Jewish lawyer’s journey to connect with her First Nations roots amidst the backdrop of 1980s Montreal. The show provides a fresh perspective on identity exploration and cultural reconciliation.

In conclusion, 2023 was a year of tremendous creativity and innovation in the TV industry. Despite some shows not receiving the attention they deserved, these series provide a unique viewing experience for audiences looking for narratives off the beaten path. So, as we close the year, let’s appreciate these hidden gems that slipped through the cracks in the torrent of streaming content.

Arts & Entertainment Australia United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

