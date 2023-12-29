Underrated Television Gems of 2023: Series You May Have Missed

In the realm of televised storytelling, 2023 has served up an array of series that have slipped under the radar, despite presenting unique narratives, fresh perspectives, and compelling performances. The eight hidden gems highlighted here offer insightful, humorous, and thought-provoking viewing experiences that unfortunately missed the spotlight in the past year.

Bupkis: Star-Studded Satire Overlooked

Bupkis, a comedy co-created by Pete Davidson, despite its star-studded cast, didn’t garner significant viewership. Through a blend of showbiz satire and family sitcom, it invites viewers to look beyond the pilot episode and immerse themselves in its quirky humor.

Class of ’09: Australian Wit Meets Adventure

The Australian comedy ‘Class of 09’ presents a unique scenario of alumnae of a boarding school forming a society after being stranded by torrential rains. The series is a testament to Australian wit, coupled with an adventurous plot that remains engaging throughout.

Colin From Accounts: Neurotic Romance with a Twist

‘Colin From Accounts’, a romantic comedy, introduces a unique premise involving a dog with wheels for back legs and explores the neurotic chemistry between its co-creators and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer. The series strikes a balance between humor and sentimentality that is hard to resist.

The Consultant: Management Chaos with a Dark Twist

Christoph Waltz stars in ‘The Consultant’, a darkly humorous thriller about a management consultant who takes over a mobile game company with sadistic finesse. The series is a mishmash of corporate chaos and dark humor, delivered with Waltz’s signature finesse.

Dreaming Whilst Black: Confronting Industry Challenges

‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ is a British dramedy that tackles the challenges faced by a young Black filmmaker in the entertainment industry. The series offers a poignant commentary on the industry’s systemic issues and the resilience needed to navigate them.

Extraordinary: Awaiting Superpowers

‘Extraordinary’ presents a world where everyone receives a superpower, with the narrative focusing on a 25-year-old still awaiting her talent. This series explores the theme of individuality in a world of supernatural abilities, offering a fresh perspective on the superhero genre.

The Lazarus Project: Time Resets and Prevention

The British sci-fi thriller ‘The Lazarus Project’ features Paapa Essiedu as a man aware of time resets to prevent disasters. The series weaves a complex narrative of temporal dynamics and impending disaster, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats.

A Journey of Cultural Reconnection: Uncovering Heritage

An unnamed Canadian drama series explores a young Jewish lawyer’s journey to find her biological First Nations family amidst wedding plans. The series offers both lyrical storytelling and a portrayal of anger over her past, highlighting the complexities of cultural identity and heritage.