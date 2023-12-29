en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Underrated Television Gems of 2023: Series You May Have Missed

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:01 am EST
Underrated Television Gems of 2023: Series You May Have Missed

In the realm of televised storytelling, 2023 has served up an array of series that have slipped under the radar, despite presenting unique narratives, fresh perspectives, and compelling performances. The eight hidden gems highlighted here offer insightful, humorous, and thought-provoking viewing experiences that unfortunately missed the spotlight in the past year.

Bupkis: Star-Studded Satire Overlooked

Bupkis, a comedy co-created by Pete Davidson, despite its star-studded cast, didn’t garner significant viewership. Through a blend of showbiz satire and family sitcom, it invites viewers to look beyond the pilot episode and immerse themselves in its quirky humor.

Class of ’09: Australian Wit Meets Adventure

The Australian comedy ‘Class of 09’ presents a unique scenario of alumnae of a boarding school forming a society after being stranded by torrential rains. The series is a testament to Australian wit, coupled with an adventurous plot that remains engaging throughout.

Colin From Accounts: Neurotic Romance with a Twist

‘Colin From Accounts’, a romantic comedy, introduces a unique premise involving a dog with wheels for back legs and explores the neurotic chemistry between its co-creators and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer. The series strikes a balance between humor and sentimentality that is hard to resist.

The Consultant: Management Chaos with a Dark Twist

Christoph Waltz stars in ‘The Consultant’, a darkly humorous thriller about a management consultant who takes over a mobile game company with sadistic finesse. The series is a mishmash of corporate chaos and dark humor, delivered with Waltz’s signature finesse.

Dreaming Whilst Black: Confronting Industry Challenges

‘Dreaming Whilst Black’ is a British dramedy that tackles the challenges faced by a young Black filmmaker in the entertainment industry. The series offers a poignant commentary on the industry’s systemic issues and the resilience needed to navigate them.

Extraordinary: Awaiting Superpowers

Extraordinary’ presents a world where everyone receives a superpower, with the narrative focusing on a 25-year-old still awaiting her talent. This series explores the theme of individuality in a world of supernatural abilities, offering a fresh perspective on the superhero genre.

The Lazarus Project: Time Resets and Prevention

The British sci-fi thriller ‘The Lazarus Project’ features Paapa Essiedu as a man aware of time resets to prevent disasters. The series weaves a complex narrative of temporal dynamics and impending disaster, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats.

A Journey of Cultural Reconnection: Uncovering Heritage

An unnamed Canadian drama series explores a young Jewish lawyer’s journey to find her biological First Nations family amidst wedding plans. The series offers both lyrical storytelling and a portrayal of anger over her past, highlighting the complexities of cultural identity and heritage.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Wedding.con: A Harrowing Glimpse into the World of Matrimonial Fraud

By Dil Bar Irshad

Carol Kirkwood: Weather Presenter, Author and Woman Embracing Life's Joys

By BNN Correspondents

Vijay Faces Unruly Crowd at Vijaykanth's Funeral: A Reflection on Celebrity Status and Respect

By BNN Correspondents

Malta and Gozo Set to Dazzle with Cultural and Artistic Events

By BNN Correspondents

Fashion on the Small Screen: How TV Shows of 2023 Set the Style Agenda ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 23 mins
Fashion on the Small Screen: How TV Shows of 2023 Set the Style Agenda ...
heart comment 0
Renowned South African Playwright Mbongeni Ngema Dies in Car Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned South African Playwright Mbongeni Ngema Dies in Car Crash
James Martin: The Oscar-Winning Actor Remains Grounded Amidst Success

By BNN Correspondents

James Martin: The Oscar-Winning Actor Remains Grounded Amidst Success
‘Devil’: A Telugu Film’s Struggle with Storytelling and Execution

By BNN Correspondents

'Devil': A Telugu Film's Struggle with Storytelling and Execution
Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Carol Alt: Enduring Legacies of 80s Supermodels

By BNN Correspondents

Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Carol Alt: Enduring Legacies of 80s Supermodels
Latest Headlines
World News
Research Indicates Potential Link Between Stomach Bacterium and Alzheimer's Disease
2 mins
Research Indicates Potential Link Between Stomach Bacterium and Alzheimer's Disease
Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded
3 mins
Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Crowns Four Winners: A Near Miss for the Grand Prize
4 mins
Shabiki Midweek Jackpot Crowns Four Winners: A Near Miss for the Grand Prize
Michael Schumacher: A Decade of Speculation and Silence
5 mins
Michael Schumacher: A Decade of Speculation and Silence
Fear of Being Left Behind: American Detainee Paul Whelan's Dilemma in Russia
5 mins
Fear of Being Left Behind: American Detainee Paul Whelan's Dilemma in Russia
NYC Protesters Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Highlighting Civilian Casualties
6 mins
NYC Protesters Demand Ceasefire in Gaza, Highlighting Civilian Casualties
AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion
7 mins
AI Reshapes Healthcare, Indian Health Food Market Set for Growth, and PC Market Expansion
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
10 mins
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
13 mins
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app