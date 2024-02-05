UNCW & Scottish Society Host Third Annual Bagpipe Festival

Wilmington is poised to sway to the mellifluous sounds of bagpipes as the University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW) and the Scottish Society of Wilmington gear up to host the third annual bagpipe festival. Scheduled for Sunday, February 11, the festival will take place at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building, a hub for nurturing and promoting diverse art forms.

The Celebration of Celtic Roots

The festival is a testament to the rich Scottish heritage of the Cape Fear region, a historical destination for Celtic immigrants. The event is crafted to celebrate and preserve Scottish music and culture. It will feature two workshops, designed to cater to both novice and experienced bagpipers, fostering an environment of learning and sharing.

Bagpipes Beyond the Familiar

UNCW music professor Daniel Johnson vouched for the bagpipe's diverse musical range, extending beyond the well-known tunes like 'Amazing Grace' and 'Scotland the Brave.' The workshops will delve into slow airs, folk songs, reels, jigs, and hornpipes, revealing the instrument's versatility.

A Melodious Recital, A Grand Finale

Adding allure to the festival is a recital by the nationally renowned piper Bill Caudill. Caudill, a piping instructor at St. Andrew's University, will grace the event with his exceptional skills at 4 p.m., offering an auditory feast for the attendees. Preceding the recital, a free bagpipe demonstration is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., making the event a comprehensive experience for all bagpipe enthusiasts. The workshops will take place earlier in the day at 1 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., and tickets are priced at $30. The recital tickets are available at $10, promising an enriching day for all attendees, from the curious novices to the seasoned connoisseurs of Scottish music.