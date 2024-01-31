Uncovering the Current Ages and Ventures of 'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Members

In the glitzy world of 'Vanderpump Rules', the lives of the cast members - all employees at Lisa Vanderpump's upscale restaurant SUR - play out on screens around the globe. Off-camera, these stars harbor aspirations beyond the reality TV show. Their current ages and ventures outside the show have become a topic of interest among fans.

Lala Kent: The Multifaceted Star

Joining the show in its fourth season, Lala Kent, who is currently 33, has made her mark not just on the show, but also in the world of entrepreneurship and entertainment. She has launched a successful makeup line and authored a book. Additionally, she has forayed into the film industry, proving that the cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' is not limited to the confines of SUR.

James Kennedy: From 'Bad Boy' to Astrological Love

James Kennedy, the former 'bad boy' of the show, is now 32 and has been in a relationship with astrologer Ally Lewber. His journey from being a controversial figure to a mature partner has been a fascinating transformation to witness.

Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix: The Sandwich Shop Dream

Both 38, Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix are working together to open a sandwich shop. Ariana, a fan favorite for her straightforward attitude, and Katie are creating a new narrative for themselves outside the show.

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies: Age Mystery

Original cast member Scheana Shay is also 38 years old, but her husband, Brock Davies's age remains a mystery, with various reports suggesting he is anywhere between 32 and 38.

The Toms: Navigating Through Deception

Tom Schwartz, the oldest cast member at 41, and Tom Sandoval, Ariana's ex-boyfriend, aged 40, are dealing with the aftermath of a recent deception. Their journey of mending friendships and reconciling with their past actions adds another layer to their character arcs on the show.

As these cast members of 'Vanderpump Rules' navigate their personal and professional lives, they continue to captivate audiences with their individual journeys. Their current ages inform their decisions and ambitions, adding depth and complexity to the narratives they weave both on and off the show.