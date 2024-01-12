UNAY Prepares to Launch College Degree in Cinema Amid High Demand

The University of the Arts of Yucatán (UNAY) is set to launch an innovative College Degree in Cinema, with enrolment beginning in July for the first generation of students. The announcement, delivered by UNAY’s rector, Karla Berrón Cámara, was met with high anticipation, as the university prepares to carve a fresh niche in arts education.

A Unique Addition to Arts Education

UNAY’s upcoming Cinema program will join an array of majors offered by the university, which include Contemporary Dance, Classical Dance Teaching, Musical Arts, Theater, and Visual Arts. All programs are scheduled to resume classes at the start of the 2024 school year. With the inclusion of the Cinema degree, UNAY expects its student population to exceed 700, with an approximate total of 720 students.

Quality Assurance and High Demand

The new Cinema program is designed to cater to a limited number of 20 students, ensuring a high-quality educational experience. The university is preparing for a strict selection process to fill these coveted spots, anticipating high demand for the new addition to their curriculum. The university’s faculty, primarily consisting of active artists, is also gearing up for the new program with specific workshops, reinforcing their teaching profiles to match the new program.

Expanding to Accommodate Growth

UNAY’s growth strategy is synchronous with its facility expansion plans. As the student body grows, so will the infrastructure, making room for more opportunities in arts education. The university has conducted extensive research to ensure the relevance of the Cinema program and has already begun identifying potential candidates for teaching positions, further enhancing its commitment to offering quality education.