Unanticipated Return: Natalya Scudder Surprises Fans in ‘Below Deck Med’ Finale

Reality TV series ‘Below Deck Med’ is stirring the waves as fans eagerly anticipate the unexpected return of cast member Natalya Scudder in the show’s eighth season. Throughout the season, Natalya faced her share of turbulent waters, including clashes with crewmates Tumi Mhlongo and Kyle Viljoen, and personal tumult arising from her open relationship and her feelings for Luka Brunton.

Departure and Return

Natalya’s abrupt exit from the show was triggered by an incident involving an intoxicated Kyle, who confronted her after she defended fellow crew member, Max Salvador. However, the mid-season trailer unveiled that Natalya is set to make a surprise reappearance during a crew night out. The reveal of her return in a recent preview shows that chef Jack Luby, upon discovering Natalya’s continued stay in Italy, extends an invitation for her to join the crew’s final night out. Natalya accepts his offer, stipulating that her return should remain a secret.

Anticipation for the Season Finale

This unexpected comeback is slated for the season finale, set to air on Monday, January 22. The finale follows the commencement of the last charter on January 15, and fans are on the edge of their seats to witness Natalya’s much-anticipated return and the impact it will have on the dynamics of the crew.

Updates on the ‘Below Deck’ Franchise

In addition to the suspense surrounding Natalya’s return, there are other significant updates related to the ‘Below Deck’ franchise. Captain Lee Rosbach, a familiar face among ‘Below Deck’ enthusiasts, has taken up a new role at Oxygen after parting ways with the series. Moreover, Kyle Viljoen, known for his confrontational episode with Natalya, tied the knot in a secret wedding in April 2023.