Umphrey’s McGee Unveils Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ Cover Marking Huey Lewis’ Final Studio Recording

Umphrey’s McGee has unveiled a cover of David Bowie’s timeless classic, “Let’s Dance.” Initially recorded in 2018 for Howard Stern’s tribute to Bowie on SiriusXM, this rendition is now accessible for fans to stream and purchase. The retake of the iconic song features the legendary vocalist Huey Lewis and acclaimed saxophonist Jeff Coffin from the Dave Matthews Band.

The Significance of the Recording

This recording holds a special place in music history as it symbolizes Huey Lewis’ final studio performance before he was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease and hearing loss. The band expressed their deep honor to have Lewis on board for what unexpectedly turned out to be his last studio recording. In a light-hearted tone, they also jokingly apologized to Lewis for him having to be ‘stuck with them’ for his ‘final encore.’

Huey Lewis and David Bowie: A Mutual Admiration

Huey Lewis, in his statement, revealed his profound admiration for Bowie’s work and the originality that the song “Let’s Dance” embodies. Despite his health challenges, Lewis showed his enduring dedication to music through his participation in this tribute.

Umphrey’s McGee On the Road

In addition to the release of the Bowie cover, Umphrey’s McGee continues to engage fans with their ongoing winter tour. The band’s dedication to their music and fans alike, in spite of the challenging times, is commendable.