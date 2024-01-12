en English
Arts & Entertainment

Umphrey’s McGee Unveils Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ Cover Marking Huey Lewis’ Final Studio Recording

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Umphrey’s McGee Unveils Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ Cover Marking Huey Lewis’ Final Studio Recording

Umphrey’s McGee has unveiled a cover of David Bowie’s timeless classic, “Let’s Dance.” Initially recorded in 2018 for Howard Stern’s tribute to Bowie on SiriusXM, this rendition is now accessible for fans to stream and purchase. The retake of the iconic song features the legendary vocalist Huey Lewis and acclaimed saxophonist Jeff Coffin from the Dave Matthews Band.

The Significance of the Recording

This recording holds a special place in music history as it symbolizes Huey Lewis’ final studio performance before he was diagnosed with Meniere’s disease and hearing loss. The band expressed their deep honor to have Lewis on board for what unexpectedly turned out to be his last studio recording. In a light-hearted tone, they also jokingly apologized to Lewis for him having to be ‘stuck with them’ for his ‘final encore.’

Huey Lewis and David Bowie: A Mutual Admiration

Huey Lewis, in his statement, revealed his profound admiration for Bowie’s work and the originality that the song “Let’s Dance” embodies. Despite his health challenges, Lewis showed his enduring dedication to music through his participation in this tribute.

Umphrey’s McGee On the Road

In addition to the release of the Bowie cover, Umphrey’s McGee continues to engage fans with their ongoing winter tour. The band’s dedication to their music and fans alike, in spite of the challenging times, is commendable.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

