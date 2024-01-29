Umbrella to Release New 'Tank Girl' Blu-ray Edition with Exclusive Bonuses

Umbrella Home Entertainment is ready to hit the shelves with a new Blu-ray edition of the cult classic sci-fi comedy, 'Tank Girl', originally released in 1995. This new edition follows the previously released 2013 Blu-ray version by Shout! Factory, which is now out of print. It starred Lori Petty, known for her quirky and fierce performance as the titular Tank Girl.

Revamped Edition with Additional Material

The Umbrella edition isn't just a repackage of the Shout! Factory version. It promises to offer all the original content, including the director's commentary and interviews, alongside fresh bonus material. A noteworthy addition is an interview with actor Doug Jones and a video essay by Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, providing deeper insights into the film's creation and impact.

Price and Purchase Details

Film enthusiasts have two options: a standard Blu-ray for approximately $30 or a deluxe collection priced at $55. The latter includes attractive add-ons like a book, custom artwork, and replica lobby cards. However, due to Umbrella's shipping policy, the total cost for U.S. buyers is estimated to hover around $70, as free shipping is only available for orders exceeding $140.

Umbrella's Trend and 'Tank Girl'

This release is in line with Umbrella's trend of crafting feature-rich box sets for cult classic films, a strategy previously seen with the 'Masters of the Universe' movie set. 'Tank Girl' is a film with an interesting history. Despite initial poor box office performance and reviews, it managed to garner a loyal fanbase through home video sales. Set in a dystopian future where water resources are scarce, it narrates the gripping tale of a young woman's conflict with the head of a water-controlling utility. The film boasts an ensemble cast including Naomi Watts, Ice-T, and Reg E. Cathey, with Malcom McDowell playing the antagonist.

Fans can look forward to the new 'Tank Girl' Blu-ray edition, which is scheduled to ship in April, enhancing the home viewing experience with added features and material.