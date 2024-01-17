Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y to Perform at Clemson University

Renowned Grammy Award-winning drummer, Ulysses Owens Jr., with his jazz quintet, Generation Y, is set to create musical magic at the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts at Clemson University. Owens, a maestro in the jazz genre, is not just a celebrated performer but also an esteemed producer and educator. His illustrious career boasts eight successful solo albums and significant contributions to several Grammy Award-winning and nominated works.

Musician Par Excellence

Owens' journey in the music industry is marked by numerous accolades and recognitions. His critically acclaimed album, 'Songs of Freedom', earned a spot in the Top Ten Albums of 2019 by both Jazziz and Rolling Stone Magazines. His latest Big Band release, 'Soul Conversations', was hailed as the top album in May 2021 by JazzIz Magazine.

Dynamic Performance Style

Owens' dynamic performance style and innovative approach to music have been lauded by The New York Times. His talent resonates with his audience, making his performances a truly immersive experience.

Anticipated Performance at Clemson University

The upcoming performance by Ulysses Owens Jr. and Generation Y at Clemson University is eagerly awaited by jazz aficionados. The concert is scheduled for February 9, 2024, with tickets starting at $69.00. With just 118 tickets remaining, the event promises to be a full house. Tickets can be purchased through Clemson University's official ticketing website or by dialing their provided phone number.