Ultra Music Festival 2024: Star-studded Lineup Set to Electrify Miami

The 2024 Ultra Music Festival, a high-octane event in the global electronic music landscape, is all set to electrify Bayfront Park, downtown Miami, from March 22 to 24. The festival is a mecca for electronic music aficionados, promising a high-voltage lineup featuring the crème de la crème of the industry such as David Guetta, Martin Garrix, and Calvin Harris.

Calvin Harris Returns to Ultra

Marking a momentous comeback, Calvin Harris will grace the Ultra stage after a hiatus of nearly a decade. The festival will host close to 30 celebrated artists and DJs, including Afrojack, Hardwell, and Tiësto, primed to deliver their pulsating music to an eager audience.

Ultra Music Festival 2024 Ticket Sales

As of late January 2024, Tier 1 tickets have been snapped up, with Tier 2 tickets currently on sale, and Tier 3 tickets to follow. The entry fee for the three-day sonic extravaganza starts at $350 for general admission, while VIP passes kick-off at $1,500. However, individual day passes will not be available.

The RESISTANCE Program and Stages

The festival will also spotlight the RESISTANCE program, a fresh platform for nascent artists and musicians, enriching the diversity of performances spread across two primary stages—The Cove and The Megastructure. The 2024 Ultra Music Festival guarantees to be an electrifying three-day experience for electronic music enthusiasts from all corners of the globe.

For those yearning for a sneak peek of the festival's offerings, recordings of past performances, such as the Swedish House Mafia's 70-minute show from 2023, can be found online.