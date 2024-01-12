Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes ‘Woke’ Gladiators Reboot, Makes Controversial Comments on Past Relationships

Former host of the original ‘Gladiators’ series, Ulrika Jonsson, has aired her criticisms of the forthcoming BBC reboot of the show for its ‘woke’ approach. Speaking on the TV show ‘Lorraine,’ Jonsson expressed her fondness for the original series while also taking issue with the absence of cheerleaders in the reboot. The cheerleading troop, known as G-Force, was a distinctive feature of the original series, adding an extra layer of entertainment. Jonsson’s reaction signifies her surprise at their omission in the reboot, suggesting a possible shift in the show’s dynamics.

Gladiators’ Vanity and Bed-Hopping

Jonsson also recalled the muscle-bound gladiators’ vanity, suggesting that their physical condition was an outcome of both vanity and potentially other substances. She hinted at the behind-the-scenes bed-hopping that occurred among the cast, adding a layer of intrigue and complexity to the show’s past. This revelation might add a layer of controversy to the reboot, which aims to take a fresh approach to the cult classic.

Controversial Remarks on Personal Life

Besides her critical views on the Gladiators’ reboot, Jonsson has also been in the news for her controversial remarks about her past relationships. Notably, she made headlines for her past affair with ‘Gladiator’ cast member James Crossley, known as Hunter. Furthermore, Jonsson recently commented on her former lover, Sven Goran Eriksson, following his announcement of a terminal cancer diagnosis. She took to Instagram to label Eriksson as ‘not a decent person,’ adding a personal and somewhat contentious angle to the news of Eriksson’s health condition.

Reflecting on Past Relationships

Jonsson’s comment on Eriksson was made alongside a reflection on her personal life and past relationships, including her affair with Eriksson while he was in a relationship with Italian lawyer Nancy Dell’Olio. This candid reflection, coupled with her critique of the new Gladiators’ show, puts Jonsson at the center of multiple controversial discussions, raising questions about both the past and the future of the entertainment industry.