Ukiah Photography Club to Showcase 'Eyes' Theme at Upcoming Meeting

As the year 2024 unfolds, the Ukiah Photography Club, an established platform for photo enthusiasts, is all set to continue its tradition of monthly gatherings, fostering an environment that nurtures talent and promotes artistic camaraderie. The forthcoming meeting, scheduled for Saturday, February 3 at 10 a.m, is expected to be a unique synthesis of physical and virtual participation, taking place at the Medium Art Gallery in Pear Tree Center and simultaneously online.

'Eyes' - A Theme Open for Interpretation

Every meeting at the Ukiah Photography Club revolves around a monthly theme, a creative prompt that encourages members to explore diverse aspects of photography, challenging their perspective and honing their skills. The theme for the upcoming meeting is 'eyes', a concept open to both literal and metaphorical interpretations. The club eagerly anticipates an array of photographs that will reflect the members' unique takes on this intriguing theme, from capturing the depth and emotion in human eyes to portraying 'seeing' in a broader, metaphorical sense.

Revamping the Meeting Structure

In a bid to maintain its tradition of engaging discussions and attract broader participation, the club is planning to implement a few changes to its meeting structure. While details of these changes are yet to be unveiled, they are expected to stimulate active involvement from both current members and visitors, enhancing the overall experience.

An Open Invitation

The Ukiah Photography Club extends a warm invitation to all photography enthusiasts. Visitors and those interested in becoming members can join the meeting at the Medium Art Gallery or participate virtually. For more information on remote participation, interested parties can visit the club's website at ukiahphoto.club or contact the club directly via email at ukiahphotoclub@gmail.com.