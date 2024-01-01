en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

UK Government Announces Enhanced Tax Breaks for Film, TV, and Video-Game Producers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:26 am EST
UK Government Announces Enhanced Tax Breaks for Film, TV, and Video-Game Producers

Starting from Monday, the UK government has announced more generous tax breaks for film, TV, and video-game producers. This move comes as a response to warnings from the industry about losing ground to other countries in areas such as animation and special effects. The newly introduced system replaces the previous tax reliefs with the audio-visual expenditure credit and the video-games expenditure credit, aiming to boost the competitiveness of the UK’s production industry.

Revitalizing the UK Production Industry

The UK’s production industry has been at risk due to local investment stagnation and more attractive tax incentives offered by other countries. The new relief system is designed to mitigate these issues, offering productions increased tax relief with greater certainty regarding the amount of credit available. The film industry in Britain has previously benefited from a tax relief scheme introduced in 2007 and expanded in 2015. This scheme allowed Hollywood studios to claim a 25% tax relief on UK production expenditure.

Decoding the New System

Neil Hatton, the chief executive of the UK Screen Alliance, has indicated that the new system offers a slight increase in tax relief for film and TV, with animation seeing a more significant rise from 25% to 29.25%. However, the cap on tax credits for the first 80% of a film’s UK budget remains a concern, as it sometimes leads to production work moving abroad. The UK Screen Alliance is advocating for this cap to be removed and for an increase in tax relief specifically for visual effects.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

The UK’s film industry has thrived due to its reputable crews, locations, studio infrastructure, and prior tax credits. However, the growth of visual effects companies expanding overseas has posed challenges. Nigel Huddleston, the financial secretary to the Treasury, iterated the government’s support for British production talent and the intent to maintain the UK’s status as a world leader in creativity.

The implications of this new tax relief system will shape the future of the UK’s creative industry, opening new opportunities while addressing existing challenges. The UK government’s commitment to bolstering the production industry signals a hopeful horizon for British creative talent.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Halifax: From Market Town to Filming Phenomenon

By BNN Correspondents

Kapoor Sisters, Janhvi and Khushi, to Grace Koffee with Karan: A Peek into their Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Legacy of Vanderpump's PUMP Restaurant Continues with Preserved Olive Trees

By BNN Correspondents

Demi Lovato Rings in 2024 with Reflections on a Year of Love and Music

By BNN Correspondents

Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children ...
@Books · 21 mins
Author Katherine Rundell Discusses The State of Childhood and Children ...
heart comment 0
Fortnite Leak Hints at New Vehicle Hijacking Feature

By Salman Khan

Fortnite Leak Hints at New Vehicle Hijacking Feature
2023 in Review: Standout Video Games that Defined the Year

By Salman Khan

2023 in Review: Standout Video Games that Defined the Year
Shivarajkumar Gears Up for His 131st Film under Dinakar Thoogudeepa’s Direction

By BNN Correspondents

Shivarajkumar Gears Up for His 131st Film under Dinakar Thoogudeepa's Direction
Elle King Shines at Nashville’s Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance

By BNN Correspondents

Elle King Shines at Nashville's Big Bash with New Look and Dynamic Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
36 seconds
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
43 seconds
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
44 seconds
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
10 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
10 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
11 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
12 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
13 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
21 mins
Year in Review: Unforgettable Hockey Goals of 2023
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
26 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
29 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
49 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
53 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
55 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app