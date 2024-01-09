en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Uche Maduagwu Criticizes Tiwa Savage for Ignoring Davido’s Milestones: A Debate on Celebrity Support Erupts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Uche Maduagwu Criticizes Tiwa Savage for Ignoring Davido’s Milestones: A Debate on Celebrity Support Erupts

Renowned Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken afrobeats sensation, Tiwa Savage, to task for her conspicuous silence following fellow artist Davido‘s recent personal and professional milestones. This has triggered a wave of controversy, sparking widespread debate about the nature of support and recognition among the glitterati.

A Breach of Unspoken Decorum?

In a candid Instagram post, Maduagwu voiced his disappointment over Savage’s failure to publicly congratulate Davido on the birth of his twins. He underscored that this anticipated gesture of friendship and mutual respect was glaringly absent despite the fanfare surrounding the joyous event. Maduagwu drew a hypothetical parallel, conjecturing that if roles were reversed, Davido would have promptly extended his felicitations to Tiwa Savage.

Grammy Nods and Deafening Silence

Maduagwu didn’t stop there. He also highlighted Savage’s noticeable silence following Davido’s impressive feat of securing three Grammy nominations. This, he posited, was another glaring case of a missed opportunity to applaud a peer’s accomplishment, particularly given the significance of such recognition in the global music industry.

Call for Reciprocal Support Among Celebrities

Maduagwu’s critique wasn’t merely an airing of grievances but also a plea for more reciprocal support among celebrities. He underlined the importance of acknowledging peers’ milestones publicly, especially when those same peers are forthright in promoting their own achievements and projects on the same social media platforms. As he sees it, 2024 should be a year of rallying behind those who celebrate your triumphs. This incident, he hopes, serves as a wake-up call to foster a more mutually supportive atmosphere within the entertainment industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Nigeria Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Willem Dafoe Speaks on Streaming's Impact on Complex Films
In a recent interview with The Guardian, Academy Award-nominated actor Willem Dafoe shared his thoughtful insights on the evolving landscape of movie consumption, particularly the impact of streaming platforms on complex films. Dafoe voiced concerns over a noticeable shift towards simpler content on streaming platforms, a trend he attributes to viewers’ preference for easy entertainment
Willem Dafoe Speaks on Streaming's Impact on Complex Films
Sinead O'Connor: An Unfinished Symphony – A Legacy Beyond Life
9 mins ago
Sinead O'Connor: An Unfinished Symphony – A Legacy Beyond Life
DJ Cormac Unveils 'Queerly Beloved', a Podcast Exploring Queer Music History
10 mins ago
DJ Cormac Unveils 'Queerly Beloved', a Podcast Exploring Queer Music History
Disney Celebrates 'Lilo & Stitch' with 'Stitch Attacks Snacks' Series and Live-Action Film
3 mins ago
Disney Celebrates 'Lilo & Stitch' with 'Stitch Attacks Snacks' Series and Live-Action Film
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
6 mins ago
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
Abu Dhabi to Host All Africa Festival 2024: A Celebration of African Culture
7 mins ago
Abu Dhabi to Host All Africa Festival 2024: A Celebration of African Culture
Latest Headlines
World News
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
40 seconds
Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
2 mins
Jena Powell, Ohio State Legislator, Not Seeking Reelection Amid Legislative Controversies
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
3 mins
Thierry Henry Takes Reins of France's U21 Team, Set to Lead Euro 2025 Qualifying Campaign
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
3 mins
Annual Reds Caravan 2024: A Celebration of Baseball Across Reds Country
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
4 mins
House Republicans Call for Contempt of Congress Charges Against Hunter Biden
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
4 mins
Pedro Pascal's Unwavering Resilience: Injury to Recovery Amidst Career Heights
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
5 mins
Oncolytics Biotech Inc. Enriches Board with Appointment of Patricia S. Andrews
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
6 mins
Mike Miller: From Star Player to Special Teams Coordinator
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
7 mins
Governor Jeff Landry Signals Major Policy Shifts in Louisiana in Inauguration Speech
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
51 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app