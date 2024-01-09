Uche Maduagwu Criticizes Tiwa Savage for Ignoring Davido’s Milestones: A Debate on Celebrity Support Erupts

Renowned Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has taken afrobeats sensation, Tiwa Savage, to task for her conspicuous silence following fellow artist Davido‘s recent personal and professional milestones. This has triggered a wave of controversy, sparking widespread debate about the nature of support and recognition among the glitterati.

A Breach of Unspoken Decorum?

In a candid Instagram post, Maduagwu voiced his disappointment over Savage’s failure to publicly congratulate Davido on the birth of his twins. He underscored that this anticipated gesture of friendship and mutual respect was glaringly absent despite the fanfare surrounding the joyous event. Maduagwu drew a hypothetical parallel, conjecturing that if roles were reversed, Davido would have promptly extended his felicitations to Tiwa Savage.

Grammy Nods and Deafening Silence

Maduagwu didn’t stop there. He also highlighted Savage’s noticeable silence following Davido’s impressive feat of securing three Grammy nominations. This, he posited, was another glaring case of a missed opportunity to applaud a peer’s accomplishment, particularly given the significance of such recognition in the global music industry.

Call for Reciprocal Support Among Celebrities

Maduagwu’s critique wasn’t merely an airing of grievances but also a plea for more reciprocal support among celebrities. He underlined the importance of acknowledging peers’ milestones publicly, especially when those same peers are forthright in promoting their own achievements and projects on the same social media platforms. As he sees it, 2024 should be a year of rallying behind those who celebrate your triumphs. This incident, he hopes, serves as a wake-up call to foster a more mutually supportive atmosphere within the entertainment industry.