UCF Alumnus Trey Buongiorno Wins Emmy for Animation Excellence

University of Central Florida (UCF) alumnus Trey Buongiorno has etched his name in the annals of animation history, bagging a Children's and Family Emmy award for Best Animated Special. The accolade was in recognition of his masterful co-direction, alongside Christine Liu, of 'Moon Girl Landing,' a special episode of Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.'

From Childhood Fascination to Professional Excellence

Buongiorno's journey into the animation world began in his childhood years, ignited by the charm of The Land Before Time, a classic animated film. This fascination led him to study animation at UCF, setting the stage for a promising career. His initial foray into professional animation saw him working as a storyboard artist at Dreamworks on 'The Adventures of Puss in Boots.' From there, he transitioned to Walt Disney Animation Studios, where he played a key directorial role in the successful animated series, earning him widespread critical acclaim.

A Career Spanning Television and Feature Films

His career trajectory then propelled him to a second stint at Dreamworks, this time working on the storyboard for 'Kung Fu Panda 4.' Buongiorno noted the stark differences between the worlds of television and feature film animation. In feature films, storyboard artists often wield creative control and decision-making powers, a stark contrast to the fast-paced, script-executing nature of television work. Despite the allure of creative freedom in feature films, Buongiorno's career aspirations lie in television leadership, aligning with his passion for leading and inspiring teams.

Crafting a Legacy and Inspiring Future Animators

Buongiorno's advice to animation students is to specialize in one or two specific skills and never underestimate the value of personal projects. He also underscores the importance of continuous learning in the fast-evolving animation industry. His dedication and success story serve as a beacon for aspiring animators, demonstrating the power of persistence, passion, and creativity. His work on 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' – a series praised for its diversity, with an entirely women of color writers' room and directing team – echoes this ethos, reflecting the multicultural fabric of New York City, the show's setting.