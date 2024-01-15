Ubisoft's Skull and Bones Game Nears Launch: 'Gangsters of the Seas' Podcast Enhances Gaming Experience

As the gaming world buzzes in anticipation of Ubisoft's long-awaited game, Skull and Bones, scheduled to launch on February 16th, the company offers an added bonus: a new series in their 'Echoes of History' podcast. The series, titled 'Gangsters of the Seas', is narrated by renowned actress Michelle Rodriguez and promises to take listeners on a journey through the high seas, narrating historically-based stories about pirates.

Skull and Bones: A Decade in the Making

Skull and Bones is an action-RPG game set in the 17th century, a time rife with naval battles and exploration. The game, a decade in development, is designed around a multiplayer format, offering players the chance to satisfy their pirate fantasies. It features a cooperative, open-world environment where players can sail alone or team up with friends to fulfill contracts, upgrade ships, and grow their infamy. The game offers a variety of ships with unique perks and introduces new challenges and features every season.

'Gangsters of the Seas': History Meets Gaming

Simultaneously, Ubisoft’s latest edition of the 'Echoes of History' podcast, 'Gangsters of the Seas,' aims to further immerse gamers into the world of 17th-century piracy. The inaugural episode whisks listeners back to the end of the 17th century, recounting the adventures of Thomas Tew—a former privateer turned pirate. The tale follows Tew as he sails towards the Indian Ocean in pursuit of riches, establishing the 'Pirate Round' sailing route. The podcast, already live on all major platforms, is intended to enhance the Skull and Bones gaming experience by providing historical context and pirate lore.

Skull and Bones vs. Sea of Thieves: Catering to Different Pirate Fantasies

The upcoming Skull and Bones release is often compared to Sea of Thieves, another popular pirate adventure game. However, each caters to different aspects of the pirate's life. Skull and Bones leans heavily on naval warfare and shipbuilding, offering an intense experience of ship battles. Sea of Thieves, on the other hand, provides a broader pirate adventure, including treasure hunts and combat outside of naval warfare. As the gaming industry continues to evolve, Ubisoft's Skull and Bones is poised to make waves, offering gamers a unique, immersive pirate experience.