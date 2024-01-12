en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ubisoft’s ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’: A Case of Early Praise and Integrity Questions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Ubisoft’s ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’: A Case of Early Praise and Integrity Questions

Ubisoft’s latest offering, ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’, has caused quite a stir among gaming enthusiasts and critics alike. The game marks a triumphant return to the beloved Prince of Persia series, a franchise that has long held a special place in the hearts of platformer game lovers. However, the timing and nature of the reviews this new title has received are raising eyebrows and sparking discussions about the integrity of game reviews and potential misleading practices in the industry.

Early Praise and Skepticism

The game has garnered glowing reviews from various outlets, including unexpected praise from MMORPG, a platform not typically associated with the genre. The near-perfect scores, however, have surfaced a week before the game’s general availability, leading some to question the influence of the publisher on media outlets. Despite the high praise, some critics who had early access to the game describe it as potentially clunky, mobile-oriented, and somewhat dull.

Awaiting Public Verdict

There is a growing anticipation that player reviews may significantly diverge from the current media narrative once the game becomes widely available. Many expect that scores could drop to average or below, particularly among PC gamers. This expectation underscores a broader concern within the gaming industry, where companies might secure favorable press coverage to boost initial sales, possibly at the expense of consumer trust.

Concerns About Misleading Practices

The situation around ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ highlights potential issues within the gaming industry. The early and glowing reviews may suggest a possible manipulation of media outlets by publishers to paint a favorable picture of their games. This tactic, if true, could potentially boost initial sales, but it may also lead to a loss of consumer trust in the long run.

In conclusion, while ‘Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown’ has received high praise from critics ahead of its release, the gaming community is waiting for the public verdict. The early reviews, although positive, have sparked a conversation about possible misleading practices in the gaming industry, raising questions about the authenticity of early reviews and their impact on consumer trust.

0
Arts & Entertainment Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 seconds ago
Ariana Grande's Defiant Return to Music: 'yes, and?' Addresses Personal Life Criticisms
Pop sensation Ariana Grande has made a defiant return to the music scene with her new single, ‘yes, and?’. The song, a resolute response to the tabloid gossip surrounding her personal life, marks her first solo release since 2021, ending a music drought that had her fans eagerly awaiting her comeback. The release is through
Ariana Grande's Defiant Return to Music: 'yes, and?' Addresses Personal Life Criticisms
tinyBuild Inc Teeters on Bankruptcy: Shareholder Vote on Crucial Funding Holds the Key
3 mins ago
tinyBuild Inc Teeters on Bankruptcy: Shareholder Vote on Crucial Funding Holds the Key
Fit For A King Breaks Norms with New Single 'Keeping Secrets'
4 mins ago
Fit For A King Breaks Norms with New Single 'Keeping Secrets'
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
1 min ago
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
Angela Bassett Stands with Ariana DeBose Amidst BAFTAs Performance Fallout
1 min ago
Angela Bassett Stands with Ariana DeBose Amidst BAFTAs Performance Fallout
The Late Late Show Returns: Conan O'Brien to Make Surprise Appearance?
2 mins ago
The Late Late Show Returns: Conan O'Brien to Make Surprise Appearance?
Latest Headlines
World News
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
25 seconds
Michael Bisping Speculates on Brock Lesnar's UFC Return: A Potential Clash with Tom Aspinall
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
45 seconds
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
53 seconds
Seher Mir's ZOON: A Non-Profit Revolutionizing Menstrual Health Education in Rural Kashmir
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
55 seconds
Grundy Golden Wave Triumphs: Secures Top Spot in Black Diamond District
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
1 min
Sattva Iconic Wellness Awards 2024: A Convergence of Health and Wellness Innovators
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
1 min
Senior PDP Leader Raises Security Concerns After Mehbooba Mufti's Vehicle Accident
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
1 min
South London Establishments Score Lowest in FSA Hygiene Ratings: A Wake-up Call for Food Businesses
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
2 mins
Déjà Vu, Jamais Vu and Their Cognitive Implications: A Peek Into the Mind's Intricacies
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
2 mins
Rare TVR T440 R Sports Car, Driven by Jeremy Clarkson, Restored and Up for Sale
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
2 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app