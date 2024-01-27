Tyrese Gibson Speaks on Music, Child Support, and Ongoing Legal Battle

Actor-singer Tyrese Gibson, known for his roles in the high-octane Fast and Furious series, his soaring RnB hits, and his recent legal battles, has once again found himself in the limelight. In a candid interview on 'The Talk,' Gibson delved deep into his personal life, discussing his return to music and his views on child support.

Gibson's New Music and its Underlying Message

The multi-faceted artist recently released a song titled 'Love Transaction'. The song, as Gibson explained, reflects his experiences and sentiments following a tumultuous divorce in 2020. He questioned the concept of hefty child support, expressing disbelief at the thought of a child requiring $300,000 a month and citing this as an illustration of the excessive financial obligations often encountered in divorce trials. The song raises profound questions about the nature of relationships, questioning whether they are driven by love or monetary transactions.

Beautiful Pain: A Musical Chronicle of Divorce

During the interview, Gibson also showcased his latest double album, 'Beautiful Pain.' It's a heart-wrenching chronicle born out of the pain of his divorce and represents his return to the music scene. The album features a collaborative single with rock legend Lenny Kravitz, and Gibson shared how his personal tribulations have influenced his music career.

Public Reactions to Gibson's Personal Life

Gibson's frank comments on his personal life and views on divorce and child support elicited reactions from the audience. The artist was married to Samantha Lee from 2017 to 2020, and their divorce has been a frequent topic in the media. Lee, in an episode of the 'Hardly Initiated' podcast, expressed remorse over how she handled the divorce, attributing her actions to her emotional state at the time. Gibson, in response, took to Instagram Live, accusing her of seeking attention and showing lack of empathy during their separation. He underscored the impact of their divorce on their young child and himself.

Contempt of Court: Gibson's Ongoing Legal Battle

Adding to the drama, Samantha Lee has recently filed for contempt of court against Gibson. The actor is accused of failing to pay the court-ordered child support of $10,690 per month for their four-year-old daughter, Soraya. This marks the third contempt motion brought against Gibson. Lee is pushing for Gibson to be held in contempt again and to cover her attorney fees. Post their 2022 divorce trial, where Gibson was ordered to pay the child support, the presiding judge had urged him to responsibly manage the money and elevate his ex-wife's living conditions for their daughter's welfare. The ongoing legal battle and the public mud-slinging have added another layer of complexity to Gibson's post-divorce life.