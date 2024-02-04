Tynemouth Market: A Weekend Retail and Cultural Hotspot

Under the ornate glass roof of the Victorian Metro Station, Tynemouth Market hums with the energetic rhythm of weekend commerce. The market, open from 9 am to 3:30 pm every Saturday and Sunday, has entrenched itself as a cornerstone of the North East's retail landscape, attracting shoppers from across the region. More than a mere shopping destination, it also serves as a vibrant cultural melting pot, offering an array of international street food and live music performances from local artists.

A Cornucopia of Retail Options

The market's core allure lies in its sheer variety. Over 100 stalls dot the market, presenting a kaleidoscope of items for every possible taste. Vintage clothing, whimsical antiques, handcrafted jewellery, and exotic plants are merely a few of the treasures waiting to be discovered. Each visit to Tynemouth Market promises a unique shopping experience, as the ever-changing roster of vendors ensures an unending supply of novel and diverse products.

The Culinary Adventure

Beyond the material wares, a gastronomic journey awaits at Tynemouth Market. Numerous international street food stalls serve up a smorgasbord of culinary delights, catering to an array of palates. Whether it's a craving for spicy Mexican tacos, succulent Italian pizzas, or exotic Asian stir-fries, the market satiates every culinary desire, further enhancing the overall sensory experience.

A Feast for the Senses

Despite the market's bustling energy, the setting under the market's glass roof on both Metro platforms offers a comfortable visiting experience in all weather conditions. The free entry and the vibrant atmosphere, amplified by live music performances from local artists, transform Tynemouth Market into a sensory feast. On February 4, photographer Iain Buist immortalised the market's lively atmosphere through a series of evocative photographs, capturing its essence and vibrancy.