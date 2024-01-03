Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Returns with Season 7: A New Era of New Beginnings

Tyler Perry’s comedy-drama series ‘Sistas’ is returning to BET with its seventh season, premiering on Wednesday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Picking up three months after the conclusion of the previous season, the narrative continues to weave the intertwined lives of Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima, as they embark on new romantic journeys and confront unresolved issues from their pasts.

Unraveling the Thread of Modern Life

The show, hailed for its authentic portrayal of modern life’s complexities, dives deep into the realms of careers, friendships, romances, and the pervasive influence of social media. At the heart of the narrative are four single black women: Andi Barnes, an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a savvy hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a stylish bank teller. The upcoming season is expected to further explore their individual and collective journeys, offering viewers a rich tapestry of laughter, tears, and life lessons.

Streaming Across Platforms

For viewers without traditional cable, the premiere of Season 7 can be streamed on BET through several platforms offering free trials, including Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Philo is known for its budget-friendly entertainment channel lineup and unlimited DVR. FuboTV, on the other hand, is a go-to for live sports and a comprehensive channel selection. DirecTV Stream, offering a varied range of channel packages, presents another viable option for streaming the highly anticipated season premiere.

A New Era for ‘Sistas’

The seventh season of ‘Sistas’ marks a new era for the show, with Sal Stowers stepping into a pivotal role. Titled ‘New Beginnings’, the premiere episode promises to kickstart a season filled with fresh narratives, heartwarming moments, and the trademark humor that has endeared the series to its global audience over the past six seasons.