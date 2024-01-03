en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Returns with Season 7: A New Era of New Beginnings

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Returns with Season 7: A New Era of New Beginnings

Tyler Perry’s comedy-drama series ‘Sistas’ is returning to BET with its seventh season, premiering on Wednesday, January 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Picking up three months after the conclusion of the previous season, the narrative continues to weave the intertwined lives of Andi, Karen, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima, as they embark on new romantic journeys and confront unresolved issues from their pasts.

Unraveling the Thread of Modern Life

The show, hailed for its authentic portrayal of modern life’s complexities, dives deep into the realms of careers, friendships, romances, and the pervasive influence of social media. At the heart of the narrative are four single black women: Andi Barnes, an ambitious divorce lawyer, Danni King, a fearless airport employee, Karen Mott, a savvy hair salon owner, and Sabrina Hollins, a stylish bank teller. The upcoming season is expected to further explore their individual and collective journeys, offering viewers a rich tapestry of laughter, tears, and life lessons.

Streaming Across Platforms

For viewers without traditional cable, the premiere of Season 7 can be streamed on BET through several platforms offering free trials, including Philo, FuboTV, and DirecTV Stream. Philo is known for its budget-friendly entertainment channel lineup and unlimited DVR. FuboTV, on the other hand, is a go-to for live sports and a comprehensive channel selection. DirecTV Stream, offering a varied range of channel packages, presents another viable option for streaming the highly anticipated season premiere.

A New Era for ‘Sistas’

The seventh season of ‘Sistas’ marks a new era for the show, with Sal Stowers stepping into a pivotal role. Titled ‘New Beginnings’, the premiere episode promises to kickstart a season filled with fresh narratives, heartwarming moments, and the trademark humor that has endeared the series to its global audience over the past six seasons.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
37 seconds ago
BrewDog's Journey From Garage to Global Fame to Hit the Big Screen
James Watt, co-founder of the Scottish brewery, BrewDog, has recently announced the development of a new film aptly titled “Underdogs: The Rise of BrewDog”. The film is set to narrate the unique journey of BrewDog, from its humble beginnings in a garage in Fraserburgh to its current status as a global beer empire. The first
BrewDog's Journey From Garage to Global Fame to Hit the Big Screen
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado Set to Release New Song Following TikTok Resurgence
3 mins ago
Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, and Nelly Furtado Set to Release New Song Following TikTok Resurgence
Breaking the Silence: Gender Disparity in Video Game Dialogue
5 mins ago
Breaking the Silence: Gender Disparity in Video Game Dialogue
Resurgence of Creativity: A Dynamic Year for Bay Area Entertainment
1 min ago
Resurgence of Creativity: A Dynamic Year for Bay Area Entertainment
'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2: Release Date Speculations and More
2 mins ago
'Interview with the Vampire' Season 2: Release Date Speculations and More
Sally Rooney's 'Conversations With Friends' to be Adapted by Element Pictures
2 mins ago
Sally Rooney's 'Conversations With Friends' to be Adapted by Element Pictures
Latest Headlines
World News
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
26 seconds
Claudine Gay's Resignation: Harvard Plagiarism Scandal Sparks Controversy
Mass Resignation Rocks Reddick, Florida: Town Council and Mayor Step Down
48 seconds
Mass Resignation Rocks Reddick, Florida: Town Council and Mayor Step Down
Pink Challengers: Breast Cancer Survivors Making Waves on Dragon Boats
1 min
Pink Challengers: Breast Cancer Survivors Making Waves on Dragon Boats
Valeri Nichushkin: The Silent Force Behind the Colorado Avalanche's Success
1 min
Valeri Nichushkin: The Silent Force Behind the Colorado Avalanche's Success
HilleVax's HIL-214: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Norovirus
1 min
HilleVax's HIL-214: A Potential Game-Changer in the Fight Against Norovirus
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
2 mins
No.1 Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers for 2025
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
2 mins
Jefferson County Settles NYCLU Lawsuit for Opioid Treatment in Jail
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
3 mins
Top-Ranked Running Back Harlem Berry Commits to LSU Tigers
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
3 mins
Former CIA Director Testifies Intervention at Biden's Behest
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app