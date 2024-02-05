Tyla Makes History, Wins Best African Music Performance at Grammys

Emerging from the vibrant rhythms of South Africa, 22-year-old singer Tyla has etched her name in Grammy history by securing the Best African Music Performance award for her song, 'Water.' This achievement marks a significant milestone in her nascent career, highlighting her artistic prowess and dedication to promoting the rich tapestry of South African culture, music, and dance.

Her song 'Water' had already garnered extensive popularity on social media and made an impressive debut on the Billboard Hot 100. This feat positioned Tyla as the first South African solo artist in 55 years to accomplish such a distinction. The song's infectious rhythm and resonant lyrics also propelled it to the top of the Rolling Stone 2023 list of 40 best afropop songs. Additionally, it earned a nomination for Best International Song at the 2024 Brit Awards.

A Historic Win at the Grammys

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles saw Tyla outshine other esteemed African artists to seize the award in the newly introduced Best African Music Performance category. This win also distinguished her as the youngest South African artist to feature on such a prestigious list. As she accepted her well-deserved honor, Tyla exuded an aura of excitement and gratitude, underscoring the importance of this category for African music.

For the Grammy ceremony, Tyla was a vision in an Atelier Versace dress that evoked the image of a mermaid ensnared in a fisherman's net. This ensemble, reflecting the event's organic and sultry theme, was decked out in a sea foam green hue, intricate cutouts, green studs, and a Swarovski crystal-studded fishnet. Adding a personal touch, Tyla sported diamond grills which perfectly complemented her dazzling attire. This captivating look was the result of a creative collaboration with director Thato 'thegmni' Nzaminade, stylists Katie Qian and Lee Trigg, and the rest of the production team.