Twice’s Tzuyu Honors Inuyasha with Guzheng Cover, Fans Applaud

Tzuyu, the youngest member of the globally renowned South Korean girl group Twice, has ushered in the new year by paying tribute to the venerated anime series Inuyasha. Her homage was not just a simple nod, but a skilled performance of one of the series’ original soundtracks (OST), ‘The Love That Transcends Time’. Remarkably, Tzuyu’s rendition was executed on a guzheng, a traditional Chinese string instrument, and shared with the world via social media.

Tzuyu’s Tribute Reverberates Across the Anime Community

‘The Love That Transcends Time’ is a tune that resonates deeply within the hearts of Inuyasha’s fandom. Hence, it is no surprise that Tzuyu’s rendition was met with a warm reception. It was not just the familiarity of the melody that struck a chord with fans, but the depth of talent demonstrated by Tzuyu, venturing beyond her role in Twice to showcase her individual musical prowess.

Twice: A Global K-pop Phenomenon

Since their debut in 2015, Twice has ascended to become one of the largest K-pop girl groups on a global scale. The group is acclaimed for their chart-topping singles and their daring experimentation with diverse pop sounds. Their venture into covering anime music not only magnifies the individual talents of its members but also amplifies the group’s collective versatility.

Inuyasha: A Timeless Anime

Inuyasha, the brainchild of Rumihiko Takahashi, is a historical romance anime that has endeared itself to viewers around the world since its inception. Even though the series concluded years ago, it has recently undergone a revival through its sequel, Yashahime. Newcomers to the series can immerse themselves in the adventures of Kagome, an ordinary schoolgirl who time-travels to Japan’s ancient past. Alongside the half-demon Inuyasha, Kagome embarks on a quest revolving around a potent magical gem, the Shikon Jewel.