TV Star Pugazh Makes Big-Screen Debut in ‘Mr. Zoo Keeper’

The Indian film industry is set to welcome a new talent from the realm of reality television. Pugazh, a beloved TV personality known for his stint on the popular reality show ‘Cooku With Comali,’ is transitioning to the big screen. He is making his debut as a lead actor in the upcoming film ‘Mr. Zoo Keeper.’ The film’s teaser, recently released, is already creating a buzz among audiences.

Zoo Keeper in the Spotlight

In ‘Mr. Zoo Keeper,’ Pugazh portrays a compassionate zookeeper caught in a challenging crisis. The narrative unfolds in the dense forests of Tamil Nadu, where a tiger cub is missing. The forest department’s aggressive search for the cub places Pugazh’s character in a precarious situation, making for a suspenseful plot.

A Stellar Cast

The film features Shirin Kanchwala as the female lead, and a talented supporting cast that includes Singam Puli, Marimuthu, Imman Annachi, and Pyramid Kumar, among others. The ensemble of experienced actors adds to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Craftsmanship Behind the Camera

‘Mr. Zoo Keeper’ is helmed by director J Suresh and produced by J4 Studios. The film’s music is composed by renowned music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography has been handled by Thanveer Mir, while the editing is the work of Azeeb KS. The combination of these talented crew members adds a touch of sophistication and quality storytelling to the film.

‘Mr. Zoo Keeper’ is gaining attention not only for Pugazh’s transition from television to cinema but also for its intriguing plot and stellar cast. The film industry and audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie, keen to see how this TV star fares in his first leading role on the big screen.