en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

TV Star Pugazh Makes Big-Screen Debut in ‘Mr. Zoo Keeper’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
TV Star Pugazh Makes Big-Screen Debut in ‘Mr. Zoo Keeper’

The Indian film industry is set to welcome a new talent from the realm of reality television. Pugazh, a beloved TV personality known for his stint on the popular reality show ‘Cooku With Comali,’ is transitioning to the big screen. He is making his debut as a lead actor in the upcoming film ‘Mr. Zoo Keeper.’ The film’s teaser, recently released, is already creating a buzz among audiences.

Zoo Keeper in the Spotlight

In ‘Mr. Zoo Keeper,’ Pugazh portrays a compassionate zookeeper caught in a challenging crisis. The narrative unfolds in the dense forests of Tamil Nadu, where a tiger cub is missing. The forest department’s aggressive search for the cub places Pugazh’s character in a precarious situation, making for a suspenseful plot.

A Stellar Cast

The film features Shirin Kanchwala as the female lead, and a talented supporting cast that includes Singam Puli, Marimuthu, Imman Annachi, and Pyramid Kumar, among others. The ensemble of experienced actors adds to the anticipation surrounding the film.

Craftsmanship Behind the Camera

‘Mr. Zoo Keeper’ is helmed by director J Suresh and produced by J4 Studios. The film’s music is composed by renowned music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. The cinematography has been handled by Thanveer Mir, while the editing is the work of Azeeb KS. The combination of these talented crew members adds a touch of sophistication and quality storytelling to the film.

‘Mr. Zoo Keeper’ is gaining attention not only for Pugazh’s transition from television to cinema but also for its intriguing plot and stellar cast. The film industry and audiences are eagerly awaiting the release of this movie, keen to see how this TV star fares in his first leading role on the big screen.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Wildlife
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Art Show 2024: A Celebration of St. Croix’s Artistic Brilliance
Art lovers, mark your calendars! The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts in downtown Frederiksted, St. Croix, is set to inaugurate “The Art Show 2024” on January 20. This vibrant cultural event will include an opening reception complete with live music, appetizers, and a cash bar, running until February 10. An Artistic Endeavor by the
Art Show 2024: A Celebration of St. Croix’s Artistic Brilliance
Miracleman's Tumultuous Journey Continues in a Showdown with Young Miracleman
44 seconds ago
Miracleman's Tumultuous Journey Continues in a Showdown with Young Miracleman
Samoan Hairstylist Catheryne Matiasi Styles Bizzy Bone's Hair, Marking Career Milestone
54 seconds ago
Samoan Hairstylist Catheryne Matiasi Styles Bizzy Bone's Hair, Marking Career Milestone
Marvel Comics Unveils First Preview Art for 'Miracleman: The Silver Age 1'
34 seconds ago
Marvel Comics Unveils First Preview Art for 'Miracleman: The Silver Age 1'
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait 'Loab'
38 seconds ago
Supercomposite Steps Away from AI Art: The Story Behind the Viral Portrait 'Loab'
Critics Choice Awards Stirs Controversy with 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Comment
38 seconds ago
Critics Choice Awards Stirs Controversy with 'Actors Who Think They're Singers' Comment
Latest Headlines
World News
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
14 seconds
Arkansas Triumphs Over Alabama in Intense College Basketball Match-Up
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
19 seconds
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys in High-Scoring NFL Game
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
24 seconds
Nigeria's Healthcare Crisis: The Struggle Between the Public and Private Sector
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
26 seconds
Stanford Cardinals Secure Victory in Tense Basketball Matchup
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
31 seconds
Green Bay Packers Triumph Over Dallas Cowboys: A Game of Offensive Showmanship
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
32 seconds
Syracuse Clinches Narrow Win Against Clemson in Thrilling College Basketball Encounter
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
33 seconds
Vinicius Jr's Hat-Trick Propels Real Madrid to Super Cup Victory
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
33 seconds
North Carolina Triumphs Over Virginia in Intense Basketball Matchup
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
36 seconds
Ohio State Triumphs Over Michigan State in a Thrilling Women's Basketball Game
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
33 mins
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
56 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
1 hour
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
5 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
5 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
14 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app