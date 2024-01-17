TV News Roundup: Whitaker Joins 'Emperor of Ocean Park,' Mendes in 'Upgraded,' and More

The entertainment world is abuzz with several major announcements today, from upcoming series premieres to actor comebacks and compelling interviews. Here are some of the highlights:

Forest Whitaker to Star in 'Emperor of Ocean Park'

Forest Whitaker, the Oscar-winning actor, is set to star in MGM+'s suspense thriller 'Emperor of Ocean Park.' Based on the 2002 best-selling novel of the same name by Stephen L. Carter, the series will see Whitaker play the role of a prominent judge, Oliver Garland. The 10-episode series is currently in production in Chicago and is slated for a summer debut.

Camila Mendes in New Amazon Prime Rom-Com 'Upgraded'

Amazon Prime has announced a new romantic comedy, 'Upgraded,' starring Camila Mendes. The film, directed by Carlson Young, is set to premiere on February 9, providing a Valentine's Day treat for rom-com lovers.

'Game of Thrones' Creators Regret Over Character Omission

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, creators of the iconic series 'Game of Thrones,' are promoting their new Netflix sci-fi drama '3 Body Problem.' During interviews, they expressed regret over not including the character Mord the Jailer in the original series, giving fans a glimpse into what might have been.

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Releases Memoir

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino has released a memoir titled 'Reality Check: Making the Best of a Bad Situation.' The memoir discusses his journey from addiction to sobriety and fatherhood, providing an intimate look into the reality star's life.

'The New Look' Historical Drama Series on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ announced 'The New Look,' a historical drama series set to debut on Valentine's Day, 2024. The series will star Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche and promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative.

'The Family Stallone' Returns for Season Two on Paramount+

Finally, Paramount+ will premiere the second season of 'The Family Stallone,' a docuseries showcasing the life changes of the Stallone family as they transition from Los Angeles. The new season promises to provide an even deeper look into the lives of this famous family.