Arts & Entertainment

TV Highlights of 2023: Triumphing Over Hollywood Strikes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:18 pm EST
TV Highlights of 2023: Triumphing Over Hollywood Strikes

In an entertainment year marked by the Hollywood strikes, 2023 nonetheless boasted a plethora of remarkable TV shows that enthralled audiences worldwide. Among these, a handful of series stood out, captivating viewers with their compelling narratives, well-rounded characters, and innovative storytelling.

Telemarketers: A Gritty Exposé

Leading the pack is the HBO Max three-part series, ‘Telemarketers’ by Sam Lipman-Stern. This gripping series exposes the dark underbelly of corruption within a telemarketing organization, a narrative that resonated deeply with viewers who have had similar experiences. Its realistic portrayal of the telemarketing industry’s unscrupulous practices has earned it widespread acclaim.

The Chosen: A Riveting Tale

Another standout of the year is ‘The Chosen’, a show that offers an engaging depiction of the life of Jesus Christ. Though it was released earlier, its popularity soared in 2023, with viewers lauding the show for its engaging narrative and well-crafted characters. As a word of advice to new viewers, persist through the initial episodes to fully appreciate the depth and complexity of this series.

Taylor Sheridan’s Prolific Works

Filmmaker Taylor Sheridan has also made a significant mark this year with his female-led series, ‘Special Ops: Lioness’, and other notable works such as ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Lawmen: Bass Reeves,’ and ‘1923.’ Despite facing criticism from mainstream Hollywood, Sheridan’s shows have enjoyed tremendous success, with numerous actors expressing their eagerness to work with him.

The Last Of Us: A Genre-Defining Series

The dystopian series ‘The Last Of Us’ on HBO, starring Pedro Pascal, received widespread praise for its perfect blend of horror, emotion, and humor. The series masterfully integrates various elements to create a dystopian world that is as terrifying as it is intriguing.

From: Redefining Horror-Dystopia

Lastly, ‘From’ has redefined the horror-dystopia genre with its compelling characters and engaging dialogue. Available on platforms such as AppleTV+, MGM, and Amazon Prime, this series is a must-watch for fans of the genre, with viewers eagerly anticipating its upcoming season.

Despite the challenges faced by the entertainment industry in 2023, these shows have proven to be excellent entertainment options, weaving captivating narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. As we look forward to the new year, these series promise to continue delivering compelling storytelling and high-quality entertainment.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood
BNN Correspondents

