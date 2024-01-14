en English
Arts & Entertainment

TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing ‘Fast Ed’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 pm EST
Renowned television chef and My Kitchen Rules judge, Colin Fassnidge, has been unveiled as the latest addition to the cast of the popular lifestyle show, Better Homes and Gardens for its 2024 season. Fassnidge will replace ‘Fast Ed’ Halmagyi, who is departing the Channel Seven program after an impressive 20-year run.

Fassnidge Joins Familiar Faces

Expressing his excitement about joining the show, Fassnidge likened the move to ‘coming home’, owing to his long-established friendship with host Johanna Griggs and the camaraderie he shares with the rest of the cast. He is also eagerly anticipating travelling across Australia, introducing simple, fast, and budget-friendly recipes that make the most of fresh, local produce. Fassnidge is poised to infuse his unique ‘passion, humour, and cheeky Irish flair’ into the series.

Embracing the Challenge

Despite the daunting task of stepping into Fast Ed’s shoes, Fassnidge is ready for the challenge. He emphasises the fun and the profound significance of the show to its many viewers. In his words, the show is more than just a TV program; it’s a staple in many households that has been delivering practical and enjoyable content for years. He looks forward to continuing this tradition while adding a new twist.

Maintaining a Dual Role

Alongside his new role, Fassnidge will continue his duties as a co-host on My Kitchen Rules with Manu Feildel in 2024. This move showcases his versatility and commitment to bringing culinary joy to the Australian public. Better Homes and Gardens is set to make its much-anticipated return to television on February 2, airing on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

