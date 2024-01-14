TV Chef Colin Fassnidge Joins Better Homes and Gardens, Replacing ‘Fast Ed’

Renowned television chef and My Kitchen Rules judge, Colin Fassnidge, has been unveiled as the latest addition to the cast of the popular lifestyle show, Better Homes and Gardens for its 2024 season. Fassnidge will replace ‘Fast Ed’ Halmagyi, who is departing the Channel Seven program after an impressive 20-year run.

Fassnidge Joins Familiar Faces

Expressing his excitement about joining the show, Fassnidge likened the move to ‘coming home’, owing to his long-established friendship with host Johanna Griggs and the camaraderie he shares with the rest of the cast. He is also eagerly anticipating travelling across Australia, introducing simple, fast, and budget-friendly recipes that make the most of fresh, local produce. Fassnidge is poised to infuse his unique ‘passion, humour, and cheeky Irish flair’ into the series.

Embracing the Challenge

Despite the daunting task of stepping into Fast Ed’s shoes, Fassnidge is ready for the challenge. He emphasises the fun and the profound significance of the show to its many viewers. In his words, the show is more than just a TV program; it’s a staple in many households that has been delivering practical and enjoyable content for years. He looks forward to continuing this tradition while adding a new twist.

Maintaining a Dual Role

Alongside his new role, Fassnidge will continue his duties as a co-host on My Kitchen Rules with Manu Feildel in 2024. This move showcases his versatility and commitment to bringing culinary joy to the Australian public. Better Homes and Gardens is set to make its much-anticipated return to television on February 2, airing on Channel 7 and 7plus.