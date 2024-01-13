en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation ‘How to Become Ordinary’ in July 2024

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST
TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation ‘How to Become Ordinary’ in July 2024

In a recent announcement, TV Asahi has set the stage for the anime adaptation of Honobu Yonezawa’s renowned Shoshimin light novel series, scheduled to hit screens in July 2024. The adaptation, titled ‘How to Become Ordinary’, is set to breathe life into the novels ‘The Case of the Springtime Limited-Edition Strawberry Tart’ and ‘The Case of the Summertime Limited-Edition Tropical Parfait’.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Adding to the intrigue, the series will showcase the voice talents of Shuichiro Umeda, bringing Jogoro Kobato to life, and Hina Yomiya, lending her voice to Yuki Osanai. The anime is being directed by Mamoru Kanbe at the reputed Lapin Track studios, while Toshiya Ono oversees the scripts. Notably, Atsushi Saito is the character designer, and Takahiro Obata is the music composer, making the series a grand reunion of several key staff members who worked on the acclaimed television anime adaptation of ‘The Promised Neverland’.

Mystery Meets the Ordinary

The narrative of ‘How to Become Ordinary’ revolves around high schoolers Jogoro Kobato and Yuki Osanai. Despite their attempts to live ordinary lives, these characters find themselves continually entangled in mysteries. This juxtaposition of everyday life and unexpected enigmas is the core element that has made the Shoshimin series a beloved staple among mystery novel enthusiasts.

A Highly Anticipated Adaptation

The announcement of the anime adaptation has created a wave of anticipation among fans of the Shoshimin series and the anime community. With the combination of a compelling narrative, a star-studded cast and crew, and the promise of high-quality animation from Lapin Track studios, ‘How to Become Ordinary’ is poised to be a significant addition to the 2024 anime lineup.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
41 seconds ago
Reviving Istria's Ancient Jewellery Legacy: A Tale of Croatian Cultural Heritage
Croatian cultural heritage, with its roots deeply entwined with traditional jewellery, is witnessing a revival. Particularly in Istria, a region known for its rich history and age-old traditions, the beauty of medieval, ancient, and prehistoric ornaments is finding new life. Spearheading this resurgence is the craftsmanship of artisans like Klaudija Vorić, the former owner of
Reviving Istria's Ancient Jewellery Legacy: A Tale of Croatian Cultural Heritage
Salish Sea Early Music Festival 2024 Begins with 'Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute'
5 mins ago
Salish Sea Early Music Festival 2024 Begins with 'Three Centuries: Guitar, Lute and Flute'
Laurence Fishburne Cast in 'The Witcher', Mixed Reactions for 'Halo' Trailer, and 'Stranger Things' Says Goodbye to a Fan Favourite
6 mins ago
Laurence Fishburne Cast in 'The Witcher', Mixed Reactions for 'Halo' Trailer, and 'Stranger Things' Says Goodbye to a Fan Favourite
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Delayed Showdown of Televised Excellence
1 min ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Delayed Showdown of Televised Excellence
Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' Almost Belonged to Another, Reveals Producer
2 mins ago
Kylie Minogue's 'Padam Padam' Almost Belonged to Another, Reveals Producer
Wyclef Jean and TIAA Team Up to Address Retirement Savings Gap with New Song 'Paper Right'
3 mins ago
Wyclef Jean and TIAA Team Up to Address Retirement Savings Gap with New Song 'Paper Right'
Latest Headlines
World News
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
9 seconds
Democratic Party Defectors Form New Political Party in South Korea
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
11 seconds
Virginia's Health Insurance Marketplace Enjoys Successful First Year
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
11 seconds
Unraveling the Mysteries of Nighttime Hunger: Causes and Management
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
50 seconds
BCP Council Leader to Engage Residents in First Live Q&A Session of 2024
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
1 min
Luke Glendening: The Unforeseen Catalyst of Tampa Bay Lightning's Success
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
1 min
Kalen DeBoer Steps Up as New Head Coach for Alabama, Replacing Nick Saban
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
2 mins
Jayapal Criticizes Biden's Border Enforcement: A Comparison with Trump Era
Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities
2 mins
Utah Lawmakers Stir Debate with Bills Restricting Transgender Access to Public Facilities
Chronological Cartography: Maps Illuminate US Primary and Caucus Season
2 mins
Chronological Cartography: Maps Illuminate US Primary and Caucus Season
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
22 mins
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
5 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
7 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
7 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
8 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
10 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
11 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
12 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
12 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app