TV Asahi Set to Premiere Shoshimin Anime Adaptation ‘How to Become Ordinary’ in July 2024

In a recent announcement, TV Asahi has set the stage for the anime adaptation of Honobu Yonezawa’s renowned Shoshimin light novel series, scheduled to hit screens in July 2024. The adaptation, titled ‘How to Become Ordinary’, is set to breathe life into the novels ‘The Case of the Springtime Limited-Edition Strawberry Tart’ and ‘The Case of the Summertime Limited-Edition Tropical Parfait’.

Star-Studded Cast and Crew

Adding to the intrigue, the series will showcase the voice talents of Shuichiro Umeda, bringing Jogoro Kobato to life, and Hina Yomiya, lending her voice to Yuki Osanai. The anime is being directed by Mamoru Kanbe at the reputed Lapin Track studios, while Toshiya Ono oversees the scripts. Notably, Atsushi Saito is the character designer, and Takahiro Obata is the music composer, making the series a grand reunion of several key staff members who worked on the acclaimed television anime adaptation of ‘The Promised Neverland’.

Mystery Meets the Ordinary

The narrative of ‘How to Become Ordinary’ revolves around high schoolers Jogoro Kobato and Yuki Osanai. Despite their attempts to live ordinary lives, these characters find themselves continually entangled in mysteries. This juxtaposition of everyday life and unexpected enigmas is the core element that has made the Shoshimin series a beloved staple among mystery novel enthusiasts.

A Highly Anticipated Adaptation

The announcement of the anime adaptation has created a wave of anticipation among fans of the Shoshimin series and the anime community. With the combination of a compelling narrative, a star-studded cast and crew, and the promise of high-quality animation from Lapin Track studios, ‘How to Become Ordinary’ is poised to be a significant addition to the 2024 anime lineup.