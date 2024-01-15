en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

TV Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Passport Mishap at Mumbai Airport

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:30 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 2:07 am EST
TV Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Passport Mishap at Mumbai Airport

On a recent journey to Dubai, television actors and real-life couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash experienced a comedy of errors when Tejasswi forgot her all-important passport at home. The mishap unfolded at Mumbai airport, just as the couple was all set to embark on their trip. Unfazed by the hiccup, Karan, ever the prankster, seized the opportunity to document the incident on social media, much to Tejasswi’s chagrin.

Passport Panic and Laughter

The video shared by Karan captures a visibly flustered Tejasswi on the phone, reaching out to her mother to bring the forgotten passport. In the background, Karan can be seen chuckling at the unexpected turn of events, displaying a lighthearted approach to the situation. Tejasswi, clearly irritated, is heard telling him, “It’s not funny, Karan!” However, her annoyance did little to dampen Karan’s amusement.

Social Media Revelations

Later, Karan shared the incident on his Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the real, unfiltered side of their relationship. The video shows the couple’s ability to navigate through unexpected hiccups while maintaining their sense of humor, a testament to their strong bond.

The Journey Continues

Despite the initial hiccup, the couple managed to get Tejasswi’s passport to the airport in time and proceeded with their Dubai travel plans. Following the incident, a relieved Tejasswi shared a video expressing her joy at finally boarding the plane.

Known as TejRan amongst their fans, Tejasswi and Karan rose to fame following their stint on reality show Bigg Boss 15. The couple, known for their lively relationship and candid moments, continue to charm fans with their love story, both on and off screen.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Travel & Tourism Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Mourning the Loss of Munawwar Rana: A Luminary in Urdu Literature
In a significant loss to the world of literature, renowned Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the age of 71 after a prolonged battle with throat cancer and other ailments. Rana, a luminary in the literary circles, was celebrated for his profound contributions to Urdu literature and poetry. His demise in Lucknow has left
Mourning the Loss of Munawwar Rana: A Luminary in Urdu Literature
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism
7 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Latest Fashion Choice Draws Criticism
Putin's War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
9 mins ago
Putin's War Wages a Devastating Battle Against Ukraine's Cultural Heritage
Eiichiro Oda's Manga 'Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation' Gets Anime Adaptation on Netflix
2 mins ago
Eiichiro Oda's Manga 'Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation' Gets Anime Adaptation on Netflix
Elon Musk Conquers Diablo IV's Toughest Dungeon
2 mins ago
Elon Musk Conquers Diablo IV's Toughest Dungeon
Star Wars: The High Republic 3 Unfolds a Dramatic Chapter in the Star Wars Universe
2 mins ago
Star Wars: The High Republic 3 Unfolds a Dramatic Chapter in the Star Wars Universe
Latest Headlines
World News
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
29 seconds
Leaveism: The Growing Trend of Working on Annual Leave and Its Consequences
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
2 mins
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
2 mins
Supreme Court to Decide on Naidu's Plea in Skill Development Scam Case
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
2 mins
Chinese Researchers Uncover New Mechanism in Treating Fungal Meningitis
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
2 mins
Dricus du Plessis: South Africa's Hope in the UFC Middleweight Title Bout
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
2 mins
North Waziristan Jirga Sets Minister's Car Ablaze in Demand for Peace
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
2 mins
BCCI's Zonal Imbalance: Ajit Agarkar's Appointment Raises Questions
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
2 mins
Vaccine for Unknown 'Disease X' Sparks Social Media Controversy
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
2 mins
Constitutional Validity of Nigeria's Finance Act 2023 Amendments Questioned
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
1 hour
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
3 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
4 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
4 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
5 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
6 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
6 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
7 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app