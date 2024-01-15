TV Actors Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Passport Mishap at Mumbai Airport

On a recent journey to Dubai, television actors and real-life couple Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash experienced a comedy of errors when Tejasswi forgot her all-important passport at home. The mishap unfolded at Mumbai airport, just as the couple was all set to embark on their trip. Unfazed by the hiccup, Karan, ever the prankster, seized the opportunity to document the incident on social media, much to Tejasswi’s chagrin.

Passport Panic and Laughter

The video shared by Karan captures a visibly flustered Tejasswi on the phone, reaching out to her mother to bring the forgotten passport. In the background, Karan can be seen chuckling at the unexpected turn of events, displaying a lighthearted approach to the situation. Tejasswi, clearly irritated, is heard telling him, “It’s not funny, Karan!” However, her annoyance did little to dampen Karan’s amusement.

Social Media Revelations

Later, Karan shared the incident on his Instagram stories, giving fans a glimpse of the real, unfiltered side of their relationship. The video shows the couple’s ability to navigate through unexpected hiccups while maintaining their sense of humor, a testament to their strong bond.

The Journey Continues

Despite the initial hiccup, the couple managed to get Tejasswi’s passport to the airport in time and proceeded with their Dubai travel plans. Following the incident, a relieved Tejasswi shared a video expressing her joy at finally boarding the plane.

Known as TejRan amongst their fans, Tejasswi and Karan rose to fame following their stint on reality show Bigg Boss 15. The couple, known for their lively relationship and candid moments, continue to charm fans with their love story, both on and off screen.