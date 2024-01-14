Tuson Chong: Molding Sarawakian Culture and Nature into Clay

In the bustling city of Kuching, Sarawak, Tuson Chong, a local ceramist, weaves tales of culture and nature into his clay creations. Drawing from the local clay’s quality and durability, Chong crafts functional pieces that resonate with the spirit of Sarawak, capturing the essence of his surroundings and the Dayak culture. His journey into pottery began under the mentorship of Singaporean master ceramist Jessie Lim in 2003, sparking a passion that has grown over the years.

Molding Passion into Form

Specializing in terracotta and white clay, Chong designs his pieces with a focus on comfort, cleanliness, and balance. His creative process starts with the wedging of clay, a meticulous task to eliminate impurities. The clay is then shaped into unique pieces or commissioned works, reflecting Chong’s signature style recognized by pottery enthusiasts globally. His creations range from intricate sculptures that take up to a month to complete, to bowls and cups that require a week or two of detailed craftsmanship.

Challenges and Triumphs

One of Chong’s most challenging creations was an incense burner adorned with intricate carvings, a testament to his mastery and patience. Despite the challenges, his philosophy remains unchanged: there are no limitations in pottery. Every challenge is seen as an opportunity to push boundaries and create pieces that transcend the traditional scope of pottery.

Gardencraft Co.: A Hub for Art and Learning

Beyond crafting, Chong is also a mentor at his studio, Gardencraft Co., where he conducts workshops for aspiring ceramists. The studio recently hosted its first exhibition, ‘Naked: The Beauty of Raw Clay,’ showcasing Chong’s works and those of other local artists. Three more exhibitions are in the pipeline, including a solo show on infusion bowls and the launch of new tableware products, further cementing Chong’s commitment to promoting local talent and the beauty of Sarawakian clay.