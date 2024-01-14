en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Tuson Chong: Molding Sarawakian Culture and Nature into Clay

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Tuson Chong: Molding Sarawakian Culture and Nature into Clay

In the bustling city of Kuching, Sarawak, Tuson Chong, a local ceramist, weaves tales of culture and nature into his clay creations. Drawing from the local clay’s quality and durability, Chong crafts functional pieces that resonate with the spirit of Sarawak, capturing the essence of his surroundings and the Dayak culture. His journey into pottery began under the mentorship of Singaporean master ceramist Jessie Lim in 2003, sparking a passion that has grown over the years.

Molding Passion into Form

Specializing in terracotta and white clay, Chong designs his pieces with a focus on comfort, cleanliness, and balance. His creative process starts with the wedging of clay, a meticulous task to eliminate impurities. The clay is then shaped into unique pieces or commissioned works, reflecting Chong’s signature style recognized by pottery enthusiasts globally. His creations range from intricate sculptures that take up to a month to complete, to bowls and cups that require a week or two of detailed craftsmanship.

Challenges and Triumphs

One of Chong’s most challenging creations was an incense burner adorned with intricate carvings, a testament to his mastery and patience. Despite the challenges, his philosophy remains unchanged: there are no limitations in pottery. Every challenge is seen as an opportunity to push boundaries and create pieces that transcend the traditional scope of pottery.

Gardencraft Co.: A Hub for Art and Learning

Beyond crafting, Chong is also a mentor at his studio, Gardencraft Co., where he conducts workshops for aspiring ceramists. The studio recently hosted its first exhibition, ‘Naked: The Beauty of Raw Clay,’ showcasing Chong’s works and those of other local artists. Three more exhibitions are in the pipeline, including a solo show on infusion bowls and the launch of new tableware products, further cementing Chong’s commitment to promoting local talent and the beauty of Sarawakian clay.

0
Arts & Entertainment Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 hours ago
Greg Daniels Teases Innovative Reimagining for 'The Office' Revival
The potential revival of the iconic television comedy “The Office” has generated significant interest and speculation among fans and industry insiders alike. Greg Daniels, the creator of the American version of the mockumentary, is reportedly working on a “new take” on the series, which has sparked both excitement and apprehension. Daniels has expressed reluctance towards
Greg Daniels Teases Innovative Reimagining for 'The Office' Revival
Jeremy Allen White: A Star on the Rise, Grounded by Family Ties
3 hours ago
Jeremy Allen White: A Star on the Rise, Grounded by Family Ties
Emmy Awards 2023: Predictions, Controversies, and the Evolving Television Landscape
3 hours ago
Emmy Awards 2023: Predictions, Controversies, and the Evolving Television Landscape
Keith Duffy Honors Late Bandmate Stephen Gately: 'Always With Him'
3 hours ago
Keith Duffy Honors Late Bandmate Stephen Gately: 'Always With Him'
SoundOn Festival Showcases Contemporary Chamber Works
3 hours ago
SoundOn Festival Showcases Contemporary Chamber Works
Istanbul Modern Recognized in Architectural Digest's Works of Wonder 2024
3 hours ago
Istanbul Modern Recognized in Architectural Digest's Works of Wonder 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
22 seconds
Strength and Determination Displayed at the 2nd District Level Deadlift Championship in Kathua
Ball State Cardinals Women's Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook
24 seconds
Ball State Cardinals Women's Tennis: A Rocky Start With An Optimistic Outlook
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
22 mins
Eminem's Plea to Stafford: Sports' Power Echoes Beyond the Arena
Conor McGregor Donates $25,000 to Injured MMA Fighter Ryan Curtis
2 hours
Conor McGregor Donates $25,000 to Injured MMA Fighter Ryan Curtis
Asian Cup Kicks Off: Japan and Iran Showcase Dominance in Opening Matches
2 hours
Asian Cup Kicks Off: Japan and Iran Showcase Dominance in Opening Matches
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
3 hours
Biden's Campaign Strategy for 2024: Obama Veterans Express Concern
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
3 hours
Czech Republic at Crucial Crossroads: Gun Legislation, Transport Disruptions, and Tech Advances
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
3 hours
Rooney Family Visits Old Trafford Following Wayne's Dismissal From Birmingham
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
12 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
14 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
19 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app