Turkish Ministry Dedicates $4.91m to Bolster Local Film Industry, with a Focus on Animation

In a move indicative of its commitment to bolstering the arts, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey has earmarked a substantial TL 145 million (approximately $4.91 million) in 2023 to fortify the local film industry. A total of 11 diverse cinema projects stand to benefit from this allocation, with the funding being distributed across various avenues including production, distribution, promotion, and co-production initiatives.

Allocation Details and Beneficiaries

Two first feature film production projects have been granted TL 7 million, while seven feature film production projects have received a larger share of TL 34.5 million. A single distribution and promotion project has been allocated TL 2 million, and a co-production project has received TL 3 million. This funding initiative is a part of a broader effort to invigorate the Turkish cinema sector, which has witnessed remarkable growth, particularly in the animation industry.

Rising Popularity of Animation Films

The shift towards domestic productions is clearly evident in the augmented share of animation films in the total audience count, which has seen a significant surge from 8% in 2017 to 32% in 2023. Noteworthy projects that have been supported by this funding include ‘Creating a Man’, a film inspired by the work of influential Turkish literary figure Necip Fazil Kisakurek, and ‘Hodja Nasreddin’, an animated project to be helmed by Kazakh director Timur Bekmambetov.

Staunch Support for Animation

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey has been a vocal advocate of animation, with 27 feature-length animation films produced from 2005 to 2023 having received a total support of TL 33 million. The most watched film of the year, ‘Rafadan Tayfa’, was also a beneficiary of the ministry’s support. In addition, the website disseminating this information also elaborates on the use of cookies for advertising and marketing purposes, underlining the significance of personalized ads and the role of advertising revenue in offsetting operational costs. Users are educated about their data protection rights and the usage of personal data in line with the Personal Data Protection Law No. 6698.