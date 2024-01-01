en English
Arts & Entertainment

Turkey’s Cultural Resurgence: A Journey of Artistic Exploration and Historical Rediscovery

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:22 am EST
Turkey’s Cultural Resurgence: A Journey of Artistic Exploration and Historical Rediscovery

In 2023, the cultural landscape of Turkey, particularly Istanbul, witnessed a remarkable resurgence. This cultural revival was primarily driven by the national Culture Road project, which spanned across 11 cities, and a series of captivating exhibitions that enthralled the global artistic communities. These exhibitions not only enhanced the country’s artistic and cultural fabric but also reinforced Istanbul’s position as an emerging cultural powerhouse.

Refik Anadol: The Intersection of Art and Artificial Intelligence

Among the many artists whose works were displayed, Refik Anadol emerged as a significant influencer. His art, a unique intersection of aesthetic beauty and artificial intelligence, marked several milestones. Notably, Anadol became the first artist to have a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) artwork included in the esteemed collection of the Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Furthermore, his work adorned the Istanbul Modern building, a spectacular edifice designed by globally acclaimed architect, Renzo Piano. His creative genius was also showcased on the Sphere in Las Vegas, manifesting as a stunning display on the world’s largest LED screen.

(Read Also: Turkey Detains 189 in Major Crackdown on IS Ahead of New Year Celebrations)

‘Occupied City’: A Glimpse into Istanbul’s Pre-republic Years

Another noteworthy event that caught international attention was the unique exhibition titled ‘Occupied City: Politics and Daily Life in Istanbul 1918-1923’, presented by the Istanbul Research Institute. Curated by Daniel Joseph MacArthur Seal and Gizem Tongo, this exhibition delved into Istanbul’s occupation during the pre-republic years. It offered a rare glimpse into the city’s history by publicly displaying archival materials for the first time.

(Read Also: Erdoğan’s New Year Message: A Vision for the ‘Century of Turkey’)

Exhibitions Commemorating Turkey’s Resurgence

Other exhibitions that marked the cultural surge included ‘Long Live the Republic’ at the Iş Bank Museum and Borusan’s ‘A Vision to Shape the Future’. While the former focused on the early years of Turkey’s resurgence, the latter examined cultural disciplines from 1922 to 1942. The Meşher Gallery, on the other hand, showcased ‘Drawn to Light’, a comprehensive exhibition of British painter John Craxton, curated by Ian Collins.

As Turkey steps into 2024, its cultural sector, with Istanbul at the helm, continues to promise an exciting journey of artistic exploration and historical rediscovery. The city’s 100th anniversary of the end of occupation was marked not only by celebrations but also by the inauguration of new museums, further strengthening its cultural legacy. Simultaneously, the digital landscape evolved, emphasizing user consent for personalized ads and data processing. With all these developments, Turkey’s cultural ascent shows no signs of slowing down.

Arts & Entertainment History Turkey
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

