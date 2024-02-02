Tucson Rock Band Znora Celebrates First Record Release with Hotel Congress Party

The rock music scene in Tucson, Arizona is set to witness a significant milestone this Sunday as Znora, an up-and-coming band, readies to celebrate the release of their debut extended play (EP). The release party will be held at the historic Hotel Congress Plaza, where the trio will thrill their audience with their latest tracks before heading back to school the following day.

The Journey of Znora

Comprised of Adrián Negrete, Joshua Montaño, and Johny Rohde, Znora has been on an impressive run. The group gained substantial attention following their victory at Alice Cooper's annual talent show in Phoenix. This triumph won them the opportunity to open for the legendary artist's Christmas concert and bolstered their popularity in Southern Arizona.

A Unique Recording Approach

The band's unique recording style, which involves the trio playing together in the same room as opposed to recording their parts separately, is a testament to their chemistry. This approach allows for a more interactive experience, capturing the raw energy and shared musical vision that defines Znora.

The Balancing Act

Despite their music endeavours, the members of Znora remain dedicated to their education. Negrete and Rohde are still navigating high school, while Montaño juggles his university studies at the University of Arizona. Yet, their passion for music remains undeterred.

The band is excited about their EP and hopeful that it will resonate with their growing fanbase. The release party and concert will kick-off at 4 p.m. at Hotel Congress, located at 311 E. Congress St., promising an unforgettable evening of music and celebration.