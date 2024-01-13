en English
Arts & Entertainment

Tubi Acquires Exclusive Rights to South African Crime Thriller ‘Devil’s Peak’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:54 am EST
Devil's Peak

Tubi, the streaming service, has secured exclusive rights to air the South African crime thriller series ‘Devil’s Peak’ in the United States and Canada. Based on the best-selling novel by Deon Meyer, the series is set to premiere on Tubi on Monday, January 15th. The series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the streets of Cape Town, following the relentless Detective Benny Griessel in his pursuit of a vigilante killer.

‘Devil’s Peak’: An Adaptation of Deon Meyer’s Novel

‘Devil’s Peak’ is an adaptation of the 2004 thriller novel by Deon Meyer. The narrative focuses on Detective Benny Griessel, a troubled character portrayed by Hilton Pelser. Griessel’s torment stems from his work’s psychological toll – a reality Pelser prepared for by engaging with real detectives to understand the haunting nightmares and memories of victims they couldn’t save. The series connects Griessel with Thobela Mpayipheli, a former mercenary turned vigilante, portrayed by Sisanda Henna. Mpayipheli’s quest for justice for his murdered son links him to two other books in Meyer’s oeuvre. The plot also intertwines Griessel’s investigation with the life of Christine van Rooyen, a mother striving for her daughter’s better future, a role taken on by Tarryn Wyngaard.

A Groundbreaking Series for Tubi

The series was originally produced for M-Net in South Africa and has been adapted for television by Matthew Orton. Orton conducted extensive research to modernize and broaden the narrative, a move endorsed by author Deon Meyer. Tubi’s Chief Content Officer, Adam Lewinson, expressed enthusiasm for the addition of ‘Devil’s Peak’ to Tubi’s premium content offerings. The acquisition marks a significant milestone for Tubi, showcasing South African talent and landscape to its North American audience.

A New Chapter for ‘Devil’s Peak’

‘Devil’s Peak’ is the first of Meyer’s eight-book series featuring the protagonist Benny Griessel. The series’ adaptation to screen opens a new chapter for Meyer’s work, bringing the intense thrill and intrigue of ‘Devil’s Peak’ to a broader audience. As viewers embark on this captivating journey, they will be drawn into the minds of Griessel, Mpayipheli, and van Rooyen, experiencing their struggles, ambitions, and resilience. The series promises a unique blend of crime, suspense, and human drama, set against the backdrop of the vibrant city of Cape Town.

Arts & Entertainment South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

