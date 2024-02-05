'Trying' Season 4 Premieres on Apple TV+ with Family Adoption Drama

Apple TV+ is set to grace our screens with the return of the heartwarming comedy series 'Trying' for its fourth season, beginning on May 22nd. The show stars the talented Esther Smith and Rafe Spall, who portray Nikki and Jason respectively. The first two episodes will be released on the premiere date, and fans can expect new episodes every subsequent Wednesday until July 3rd.

A Six-Year Leap and Adoption Adventures

The upcoming season takes a significant stride forward in time, jumping six years to depict Nikki and Jason as seasoned adopters with a warm and loving family. A series that has consistently provided viewers with a tender look into the trials and triumphs of adoption, 'Trying' Season 4 promises to delve deeper into the complexities of family dynamics.

New Challenges and Notable Cast Additions

The fresh season introduces a new challenge for our beloved main characters as they navigate the turbulent waters of teenage parenting. Their adopted daughter, Princess, played by Scarlett Rayner, embarks on a quest to connect with her birth mother, testing Nikki and Jason's parenting abilities in a novel way. The cast is further enriched with the addition of Sian Brooke as Karen and Darren Boyd as Scott, and viewers can look forward to meeting new character Tyler, portrayed by Cooper Turner.

A Blend of Humor, Emotion, and Authenticity

'Trying' is the brainchild of Andy Wolton, who also wears the hat of executive producer alongside Josh Cole, Sam Pinnell, and Chris Sussman. The show, produced by BBC Studios, has been lauded for its blend of humor, emotion, and authenticity in its storytelling. The series is accessible in over 100 countries via Apple TV+, offering a global platform for viewers to immerse themselves in the journey of Nikki, Jason, and their family. Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy the series at $9.99 per month, with Apple providing a three-month free subscription with the purchase of certain Apple products.