‘Trying’ Season 2: A British Couple’s Adoption Journey Amidst Personal Struggles

Apple TV+’s series “Trying” Season 2 opens a window into the world of Nikki and Jason, a couple from Camden Town, London, grappling with the complexities of adoption. This British dramedy, anchored by the performances of Rafe Spall and Esther Smith, navigates the labyrinth of toxic masculinity, mental health, and infertility, seamlessly blending humor and heartbreak.

Adoption: A Journey of Hope and Heartbreak

Nikki and Jason’s journey begins with the couple pinning their hopes on adopting a boy named James. The anticipation of welcoming a new member into their family builds, only for disappointment to strike when another family is chosen. Their journey in the world of adoption is layered with emotional struggles, but it also brings them face-to-face with Princess—a girl they wish to adopt. But there’s a catch. Princess cannot be separated from her brother Tyler.

Approved for One, Hoping for Two

Despite being approved for a single adoption, Nikki and Jason find themselves hoping to provide a home to both siblings. This unexpected twist adds another layer to their emotional journey, raising questions about their readiness for this enormous responsibility and their ability to navigate the complex adoption system.

Personal Struggles Amidst the Adoption Process

As if navigating the adoption process isn’t challenging enough, Jason’s parents, Sandra and Vic, go through a separation. This personal struggle adds another dimension to the narrative, with the couple ultimately finding their way back to each other after Vic decides to embrace new experiences. Throughout the season, viewers are drawn into the couple’s tumultuous journey, as they weather the storms of the adoption process and personal relationships.