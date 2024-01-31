Trust Records Reissues Influential Hardcore Punk Album 'The Kids Will Have Their Say' by SS Decontrol

In an impressive accomplishment, Trust Records has successfully reissued the monumental hardcore punk album 'The Kids Will Have Their Say' by SS Decontrol (SSD). This event marks a significant moment in punk history as it is over 40 years since the album was first launched under Al Barile's X-Claim label, in collaboration with Dischord, limited to a mere 1,900 copies.

Masterful Reissue

The album reissue has been painstakingly undertaken by Dave Gardner, ensuring it maintains its original magnetism while introducing it to a new generation of punk fans. Available in a variety of colors and exclusive retailer variants, the reissue serves as a testament to the album's enduring influence and appeal.

Pioneers of Hardcore Punk

SSD's 'The Kids Will Have Their Say' is recognized for its groundbreaking role in the hardcore punk genre. It was one of the first records to introduce 'straight edge' themes, a subculture of hardcore punk that refrains from using alcohol, tobacco, and other recreational drugs. Moreover, the album explores broader societal issues like war and police brutality through hard-hitting tracks such as 'War Threat' and 'Police Beat.'

Beyond Fast-Paced Hardcore

The band's versatility extends beyond their fast-paced hardcore reputation. It is most evident in slower songs like 'How Much Art?' where they demonstrate their ability to delve into deeper, more contemplative themes. SSD's influence extends far beyond their time, cited as a precursor to later genres like grindcore and power violence, largely attributable to Springa's growling vocals and Barile's distinctive guitar tone.

The successful reissue of 'The Kids Will Have Their Say' has sparked anticipation among fans for Trust Records' upcoming reissue of SSD's 'Get It Away,' another landmark album in the hardcore punk scene.