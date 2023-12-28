en English
Arts & Entertainment

Trump Claims His Cameo Boosted ‘Home Alone 2’s Success, Denies Bullying Allegations

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: December 28, 2023 at 5:31 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:39 am EST
Trump Claims His Cameo Boosted ‘Home Alone 2’s Success, Denies Bullying Allegations

Former President Donald Trump has refuted allegations that he strong-armed his way into a cameo in the 1992 film ‘Home Alone 2: Lost in New York’. Trump’s rebuttal comes in response to claims made by the movie’s director, who suggested that Trump had bullied his way into the film. In contrast, Trump posits that the producers were not only persistent but also insistent in their requests for him to appear in the movie, despite his hectic schedule.

Trump’s Role in ‘Home Alone 2’

According to Trump, the producers were not just cordial but also tenacious, leading him to eventually agree to the cameo. He has suggested that his brief appearance significantly contributed to the film’s popularity and overall success. The former president’s account presents a stark contrast to the director’s version of events, emphasizing Trump’s interpretation of his role in the film’s favorable reception by audiences.

Controversy Over Trump’s Appearance

Trump’s assertion follows claims made by the movie’s director, Chris Columbus, that Trump had enforced a quid pro quo for filming at his Plaza Hotel. The director had alleged that Trump stated the only way the filmmakers could use the Plaza was if he was in the movie. Trump denies these allegations, insisting that he was sought after for the cameo and that his participation boosted the movie’s success.

Public Disagreement Over the Circumstances

The controversy surrounding Trump’s cameo in ‘Home Alone 2’ continues to be a topic of debate. The former president has responded to the director’s claims by accusing them of being ‘fake news’. He recalls the audience’s positive reaction to his cameo and believes it should remain in the film, as it is a popular and iconic part of the movie. Despite the public disagreement over the circumstances of Trump’s cameo in the movie, his cameo has become a memorable part of the iconic holiday film.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

