True Detective Rekindles its Dark Magic with ‘Night Country’

HBO, known for its dark, violent murder mystery series, has solidified its reputation in the genre over the last decade. Shows like Mare of Easttown, The Outsider, The Undoing, Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, and Perry Mason have held viewers in rapt attention. But it was the anthology series True Detective that set the bar, premiering in 2014 to critical acclaim and audience captivation. The first season, which starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, was lauded for its star power and gritty mystery. However, the subsequent seasons struggled to replicate this success.

Return of True Detective

Renewing the allure of its initial outing, True Detective returned in 2023 with a new iteration, True Detective: Night Country. This season is set in an Alaskan town where nightfall lasts for weeks and has been well-received, boasting a 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Issa López and produced by Barry Jenkins, the show stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

True Detective: Night Country

The fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country, is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska. It follows the investigation of a missing team of researchers. The series introduces its first female detective duo, Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, played by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis respectively. The season, which consists of six episodes, premiered on HBO on January 14, 2024, with subsequent episodes airing every Sunday until the season finale.

Streaming on HBO and HBO Max

The premiere episode of True Detective: Night Country is already available on HBO and HBO Max. HBO Max offers various subscription plans for viewers looking to stream the series. The next episode is scheduled to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on January 21 at 9:00 PM EST.