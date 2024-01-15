en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

True Detective Rekindles its Dark Magic with ‘Night Country’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:16 pm EST
True Detective Rekindles its Dark Magic with ‘Night Country’

HBO, known for its dark, violent murder mystery series, has solidified its reputation in the genre over the last decade. Shows like Mare of Easttown, The Outsider, The Undoing, Big Little Lies, Sharp Objects, and Perry Mason have held viewers in rapt attention. But it was the anthology series True Detective that set the bar, premiering in 2014 to critical acclaim and audience captivation. The first season, which starred Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey, was lauded for its star power and gritty mystery. However, the subsequent seasons struggled to replicate this success.

Return of True Detective

Renewing the allure of its initial outing, True Detective returned in 2023 with a new iteration, True Detective: Night Country. This season is set in an Alaskan town where nightfall lasts for weeks and has been well-received, boasting a 98% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Directed by Issa López and produced by Barry Jenkins, the show stars Jodie Foster and Kali Reis.

True Detective: Night Country

The fourth season, titled True Detective: Night Country, is set in the fictional town of Ennis, Alaska. It follows the investigation of a missing team of researchers. The series introduces its first female detective duo, Liz Danvers and Evangeline Navarro, played by Jodie Foster and Kali Reis respectively. The season, which consists of six episodes, premiered on HBO on January 14, 2024, with subsequent episodes airing every Sunday until the season finale.

Streaming on HBO and HBO Max

The premiere episode of True Detective: Night Country is already available on HBO and HBO Max. HBO Max offers various subscription plans for viewers looking to stream the series. The next episode is scheduled to air on HBO and stream on HBO Max on January 21 at 9:00 PM EST.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 seconds ago
'Neighbours' Teases Major Storyline with Possible Character Death
In a surprising twist that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats, the popular Australian soap opera, ‘Neighbours’ is teasing an ominous storyline that could lead to the death of a major character. The storyline is set to unfold in a series of episodes scheduled to air from Monday, January 29, to Thursday,
'Neighbours' Teases Major Storyline with Possible Character Death
Navigating the World of Online Casinos: RTP Ratios, Security, and the Legal Landscape
1 min ago
Navigating the World of Online Casinos: RTP Ratios, Security, and the Legal Landscape
Emma Stone at the Critics Choice Awards: A Glimpse into 'Poor Things'
2 mins ago
Emma Stone at the Critics Choice Awards: A Glimpse into 'Poor Things'
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Steal the Show at Critics Choice Awards
1 min ago
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe Steal the Show at Critics Choice Awards
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Hollywood Glamour and Cinematic Excellence
1 min ago
29th Annual Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Hollywood Glamour and Cinematic Excellence
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe: A Striking Resemblance on the Red Carpet
1 min ago
Reese Witherspoon and Daughter Ava Phillippe: A Striking Resemblance on the Red Carpet
Latest Headlines
World News
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
9 seconds
Arctic Blast Transforms Vancouver Into Winter Sports Haven
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
49 seconds
Kareem Hunt Hints at Staying with Cleveland Browns Amidst Off-Season Uncertainty
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
50 seconds
Cycling to Work Linked to Reduced Mental Health Prescriptions, Study Finds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
54 seconds
Ultrasound Experiment Offers Potential Breakthrough in Alzheimer's Treatment
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
1 min
UCLA vs USC Women's Basketball: Unexpected Twists as Key Players Sidelined
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
1 min
Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams Ready for High-Stakes NFL Playoff Showdown
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
1 min
Rutherford Institute Challenges U.S. Census Bureau's Invasive Data Collection
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
1 min
Florida Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Trump for 2024 Presidential Race
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
1 min
Senator T.J. Shope's Vision for Maricopa: Infrastructure, Healthcare, and Job Creation
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app