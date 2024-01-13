True Detective Night Country: A Haunting Look at Violence Against Indigenous Women in Alaska

The fourth season of HBO’s acclaimed series True Detective, titled ‘Night Country’, unwraps a chilling narrative set against the backdrop of the remote Alaskan landscape. Starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis, the series delves into the often-overlooked issue of violence toward Indigenous women.

Shining a Light on Indigenous Trauma

Kali Reis, a two-spirit Seaconke Wampanoag and Cape Verdean actor, advocate, and world champion boxer, gives life to the character of Evangeline Navarro, an Iupiaq state trooper. Navarro, driven by the unsolved murder of a local Native woman, is haunted by the town’s collective, unspoken trauma. The series explores the disappearance of a group of scientists in a small oil-producing town north of the Arctic Circle. The only clue left behind is the severed tongue of an Iupiaq woman, a chilling testament to the unaddressed violence and community secrets.

Bringing Indigenous Issues to the Forefront

Reis, who co-wrote and starred in ‘Catch the Fair One’ about missing and murdered Indigenous women, continues to choose projects that highlight Indigenous issues and representation. This dedication is evident in ‘Night Country,’ where the narrative integrates themes of violence, secrets, and the supernatural influence of nature over the town’s inhabitants. The series not only serves as a thrilling crime drama but also as a platform to shed light on the traumatic experiences of Indigenous communities.

Filming Challenges and Authenticity

Filmed in the icy landscapes of Iceland, the production faced significant challenges due to the cold. However, it also captured the beauty of the northern lights, adding a visual spectacle to the gripping narrative. The cast and crew, which included numerous Alaska and Greenland Natives, formed a close-knit group that added authenticity to the show. Reis lauded her experience working with Foster and the acting insights she gained from the seasoned actress.

‘Night Country’ promises to be a season of True Detective that not only captivates with its storytelling but also resonates with its focus on the seldom-addressed trauma of Indigenous women.