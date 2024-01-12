en English
Arts & Entertainment

Troy Ave Reveals JAY-Z's Unreleased Response to Kendrick Lamar's 'Control' Verse

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:23 am EST
Troy Ave Reveals JAY-Z’s Unreleased Response to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Control’ Verse

Renowned rapper Troy Ave recently made headlines with his statement on The Facto Show, revealing that hip-hop mogul JAY-Z had recorded, but ultimately chose not to release, a response to Kendrick Lamar’s notorious “Control” verse. In the contentious verse, Lamar had audaciously declared himself the King of New York, igniting a firestorm within the hip-hop community.

JAY-Z’s Unreleased Response to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Control’ Verse

According to Troy Ave, after Lamar’s verse took the hip-hop world by storm, JAY-Z entered the studio with his trusted sound engineer, Guru, to record a counterclaim. However, the track never saw the light of day. The reasoning behind this decision, as Troy Ave suggests, is rooted in JAY-Z’s established stature within the industry. Known for his lyrical prowess and influential status, JAY-Z did not feel the need to engage in such disputes, thereby choosing silence over escalation.

Impact of the Unreleased Track on the Hip-Hop Community

This revelation of an unreleased response by JAY-Z arrives over a decade after the release of Lamar’s original verse, bringing forth intriguing perspectives on the dynamics of the hip-hop industry. It underscores the power of strategic silence in the face of controversy, adding a new layer of complexity to the narrative of rap rivalries. The potential influence of a response from an artist of JAY-Z’s stature could have been monumental, shaping the trajectory of the industry’s discourse.

Troy Ave’s Take on the ‘Control’ Verse

Within the same interview, Troy Ave also shed light on his own response to Lamar’s ‘Control’ verse, claiming it had a more significant impact than those from other rappers. A proud independent artist, his statement reflects his confidence in his craft and his perceived autonomy within the industry. Troy Ave’s revelations not only offer a glimpse into the intricate dynamics of the hip-hop industry but also attest to the profound implications of Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Control’ verse and its enduring influence.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

