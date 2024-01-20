'TRON 3' Begins Production: A New Chapter in the Iconic Franchise

Production has officially commenced on the third movie in the much-anticipated "TRON" film series, provisionally titled "TRON 3." The director's chair for the movie features the iconic "TRON" logo and the digit three, symbolizing the third installment of the famed series. The news was ceremoniously unveiled via an Instagram post by Director Joachim Rønning, famed for his directorial prowess in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." Rønning's post captioned "WEEK 1 ON THE GRID" with blue frisbee emojis, subtly alluding to the commencement of the production.

TRON 3: A New Chapter Begins

The project has been in the works since 2017 when Jared Leto, an Oscar-winning actor, became attached to the film. The plot of "TRON 3" is set to revolve around a sentient program named Ares, played by Leto, venturing into the human world. The narrative is being crafted by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, with Russell Allen overseeing the project as the executive producer. Notably, Leto is also part of the production team.

Star-studded Cast and a Legacy to Uphold

The film's cast features an impressive list of actors, including Evan Peters, Cameron Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith, Greta Lee, and Sarah Desjardins. The "TRON" franchise, which commenced with the original "TRON" in 1982, has since been a cultural phenomenon. It was followed by "TRON: Legacy" in 2010, and the franchise has expanded beyond films into theme park attractions, with TRON Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland and its duplicate, TRON Lightcycle / Run, at Magic Kingdom in Tomorrowland, which opened in February 2023.

TRON 3: A New Approach

The movie is expected to spend more time in the real world than the digital ones of the first two movies. This new approach could herald a novel narrative direction for the franchise, potentially attracting a new audience while keeping the ardent fans intrigued. As the production for "TRON 3" begins, anticipation is soaring high among moviegoers around the globe, awaiting another thrilling ride in the world of "TRON."