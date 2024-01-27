triple j Hottest 100 of 2023: A Historic Countdown of Diversity and Talent

In a spectacular showcase of talent and diversity, the triple j Hottest 100 of 2023 concluded, marking several significant milestones in the annals of music. From Kylie Minogue breaking records to Doja Cat's historic win, the event reflected the vibrant and evolving landscape of modern music.

Kylie Minogue: A Continued Legacy

Kylie Minogue set a record for the longest time between Hottest 100 entries, marking a significant milestone in the event's history. With her song 'Padam Padam,' Minogue broke a 26-year-long hiatus, reinstating her enduring musical influence.

Doja Cat: A Testament to Versatility

American singer Doja Cat clinched the number one spot with her song 'Paint The Town Red.' This accolade elevated her as the first woman of color and female rapper to top the Hottest 100 chart, a testament to her versatility, particularly in rap music. With 807 million Spotify streams, a Grammy nomination, and 10 weeks at the top of the ARIA charts, the song's success has reverberated globally.

G Flip: Breaking Boundaries

Australian singer G Flip, an icon for the queer community, had a remarkable presence in the countdown. They broke the record for the most entries by a non-binary artist in a single Hottest 100 with seven songs. This achievement places them third in the overall number of entries across all annual countdowns, alongside Tame Impala and Kanye West, and close to the records held by Powderfinger, Foo Fighters, and Hilltop Hoods.

Dom Dolla: The Future House Phenomenon

Australian DJ Dom Dolla made a strong impression with two consecutive tracks, 'Rhyme Dust' and 'Saving Up,' ranking in the top five. This reflects the rising popularity of future house music and Dolla's growing influence in the music industry. The event concluded with a celebration of the diverse tastes of the music-listening public and a nod towards the vibrant future of music.