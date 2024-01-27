Triple J Hottest 100 Countdown 2023: Records Tumble as Doja Cat and G Flip Make History

In a riveting display of musical prowess and diversity, the triple j Hottest 100 countdown of 2023 captivated listeners worldwide. Breaking records and setting new precedents, the countdown unveiled a vibrant tapestry of talent, with Doja Cat's 'Paint The Town Red' rightfully crowned number one.

Doja Cat Carves a Niche in History

Doja Cat, with her infectious music and undeniable talent, made history as the first woman of color and solo female rapper to secure the top spot in the Hottest 100. Her song, 'Paint The Town Red', a hip-hop pivot with a sample of Dionne Warwick's 1964 single 'Walk On By,' resonated deeply with listeners, earning her a well-deserved victory. The track, with its global success and Grammy nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance, speaks volumes about Doja Cat's artistic prowess and the evolving music landscape.

Unprecedented Feats in the Countdown

However, Doja Cat wasn't the only artist to etch her name in the annals of the Hottest 100. G Flip, an Australian and queer icon, secured the highest placing for a non-binary artist and broke the record for the most entries by a single artist in one countdown. With seven songs making the list, G Flip's total entries across all annual countdowns reached 19, tying with Tame Impala and Kanye West.

The Longevity of Kylie Minogue

Additionally, Kylie Minogue, the pop queen, set a new record for the longest time between entries in the Hottest 100, further solidifying her enduring popularity. Dom Dolla, too, made an impressive showing with two consecutive tracks, 'Rhyme Dust' and 'Saving Up,' securing the third and fourth spots respectively.

The countdown, filled with surprises and musical gems, served as a testament to the power of diversity in music. It not only celebrated the top songs but also fostered a space for listeners to engage in an ongoing conversation about music, its impact, and its future.